The Democratic Party had controlled the West Virginia Legislature for more than 80 years when the 2014 election and a party change in the state Senate switched control to the Republicans.
The ensuing eight years have been a disaster for the Democrats. A party in paralysis watched as GOP voter registration in West Virginia surpassed its own, Republicans took over all but one congressional office and earned a supermajority in the House of Delegates and Senate in 2020. It didn’t help that the Democrats went all-in on coal baron Jim Justice as their gubernatorial candidate in 2016, only for Justice to switch parties before he had even served a full year in office.
The state Democratic Party’s counter effort to all of this was virtually invisible, while inner turmoil such as the debacle over the party’s affirmative action plan was on full display. It was almost as if they were trying to lose. Meanwhile, West Virginia Republicans haven’t had to offer much to gain votes. Riding the wave of culture wars and latching on to the pugnacious populism offered by the likes of Donald Trump have been good enough for most.
Now, the state Democratic Party has a chance to reset. It has new leadership in longtime Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, as chairman of the party executive committee, joined by Delegate Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, as vice chairwoman. They are relatively fresh faces when it comes to party leadership, which is what the state Democratic Party badly needs. Pushkin and Walker are viewed by some as further left than the state’s traditional, moderate Democrats, but they’re not. Only in coal-ravaged West Virginia would efforts to improve health care, workplace safety and drinking water — all things Pushkin mentioned as priorities in a recent interview — come off as radical left ideas.
Pushkin and Walker are focused on a ground game that reconnects with West Virginians on a personal level. That’s a good start. Put names with faces, make personal connections and show people what you can offer and that you care, and it should make a difference. It’s harder to say if it will in the modern political landscape. In any case, there’s a long way to go. It’s easier to watch something fall than build it back up.
The Democratic Party in West Virginia has seen eight decades of dominance dramatically undone in less than 10 years. It might not take 80 years for the pendulum to swing back in the other direction, but it’s certainly not going to occur overnight.