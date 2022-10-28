Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

For Charleston residents, there’s an office on the general election ballot that doesn’t get a whole lot of attention, even in an election year: municipal judge.

Despite its low profile, the office of municipal judge is a busy position that fulfills a vital function in the city, presiding over misdemeanor traffic and city ordinance violations. A look at an upcoming docket (which can be found on the city’s website) shows multiple hearings for charges of operating on a suspended or revoked license, speeding, expired registration, expired inspection sticker, trespassing, shoplifting — things that happen all the time and are adjudicated under the radar.

Recommended for you