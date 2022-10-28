For Charleston residents, there’s an office on the general election ballot that doesn’t get a whole lot of attention, even in an election year: municipal judge.
Despite its low profile, the office of municipal judge is a busy position that fulfills a vital function in the city, presiding over misdemeanor traffic and city ordinance violations. A look at an upcoming docket (which can be found on the city’s website) shows multiple hearings for charges of operating on a suspended or revoked license, speeding, expired registration, expired inspection sticker, trespassing, shoplifting — things that happen all the time and are adjudicated under the radar.
The municipal judge race also is one of the few judicial elections in West Virginia that still includes political affiliation. Republican incumbent Anne Charnock, Charleston’s municipal judge since 2010, is seeking another term. Challenging her is Democrat Matt Smith, a former assistant prosecuting attorney.
Charnock loves the job, she told Gazette-Mail reporter Lori Kersey, adding, “There’s always something interesting. Sometimes it’s even something crazy. But it’s good work, and it’s work that needs to be done.”
While Charnock is running on experience, Smith’s campaign is centered around updating the court and making it more efficient. He argues that the court’s current location isn’t large enough for all the business it conducts and would like to add the capability for virtual hearings so that city police officers aren’t required to be in court for “hours and hours on end.”
With the rampant addiction crisis in Charleston, both candidates said they welcome court liaisons from various agencies that could get a defendant into treatment, rather than a 30-day jail stretch, if that’s what is best. However, Charnock added that she’s not a social worker and the court doesn’t have the time or resources to reach out to recovery agencies. The onus is on the agencies and is not the court’s responsibility, she said. Smith said that is another thing he’d like to change, if elected.
Both candidates are qualified for the position. What Charleston voters need to consider is if the system at present is adequate or if they want to see an effort to possibly streamline some court functions while expanding where and how the court operates.
Early voting in Kanawha County is underway and continues through Nov. 5. On Election Day, Nov. 8, polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.