Monday, the satirical news website The Onion took a swipe at Gov. Jim Justice in a slideshow called “Americans explain why assault weapons must remain legal.”
The slideshow features several fictional people giving macabre and culturally biting reasons (invented by the The Onion’s writers) for not cracking down on assault-style rifles, like those used recently in mass shootings at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, where 10 people were killed, and at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were fatally shot.
Toward the end of the slideshow, a photo of Justice appears, with his name and title. His quoted reason for keeping these weapons legal (again, written by a satirist, not the governor) reads, “When you hold an assault weapon you feel so big, so strong, like you’re from Connecticut or Maryland.”
Ouch.
The Onion also is known for running the headline “’No way to prevent this,’ says only nation where this regularly happens” and simply changing the photo and location every time there is a mass shooting. The satirical publication had run that headline three times in 18 days, marking the mass shootings in New York and Texas, and including another shooting, June 1, at a Tulsa, Oklahoma, hospital, where the shooter killed four before taking his own life.
The satirical news site probably took a run at Justice because of his odd response to a question about banning assault rifles in West Virginia during a briefing last week, which found its way to some national news platforms and cable TV commentary programs.
The governor trod on some familiar ground without touching on the problem of the vast proliferation of guns in America, blaming violent video games, music with obscene lyrics and mental illness for these massacres, then roped in pornography for good measure (despite the fact that other nations that have all of those things, but fewer guns, do not have the same, recurring problem of mass shootings). Justice also suggested more incarceration facilities are needed. It’s unclear how the governor figures having more jails in which to place accused mass shooters prevents mass shootings.
In any event, The Onion has probably made Justice’s list of grudges, right next to Bette Midler. Any Onion staffers who come into contact with the governor should expect Justice to pick up his dog, present its hindquarters to them and tell them to kiss it, as he did in response to his critics during this year’s State of the State address. That should remove any illusions The Onion has about Justice’s capacity for self-reflection or the depth of his sense of humor.