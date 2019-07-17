Gazette-Mail editorial: The other infrastructure problem

When it comes to upgrading West Virginia’s infrastructure, the immediate thought is generally of potholes on highways or cracks and slips on secondary roads. And there’s no question those problems need to be addressed.
But there’s another infrastructure conundrum facing the state and, indeed, the country, and that’s infrastructure no longer in use.
A pertinent example is the high rail trestle that extends over the Kanawha River in Charleston’s West Side. Built in 1907, the span was last renovated in the 1950s, and hasn’t been in use since the 1980s.
That kind of disuse creates a problem on numerous fronts. Any structure sitting there for so many years will eventually become deficient and could be hazardous to those who live in the area. Tearing it down because of that danger, or refurbishing it for its historic value and putting it to different use, like a walking trail or bike path, are both cost prohibitive. According to the latest reports, it would take anywhere from $13 to $17.5 million to make the bridge safe and presentable for a purpose other than pushing rail cars across the river. While the city could obtain grants to help, the difference due is still money Charleston simply doesn’t have.
The city can’t do anything with the property at the moment, anyway, because CSX owns the structure. The rail company has offered to give the trestle to the city, but that creates yet another problem: Charleston would be saddled with the liability if the structure became an immediate hazard or if anyone were injured on the trestle.
A similar situation played out just a few years ago not too far from here. Russell, Kentucky, and Ironton, Ohio, wanted to preserve a motorist bridge that had connected the cities since 1922, while the Ohio Department of Transportation was building a new one. Like the situation in Charleston, ODOT offered to give the bridge to the city of Russell, but it would have taken millions just to perform annual inspections, let alone address structural deficiencies and transform it into a pedestrian bridge. ODOT did do one better than CSX by demolishing the old bridge after the new one was complete.
It’s a shame communities are often priced out of repurposing historic structures or, in some cases, removing them if that’s the best course of action. Sadly, that’s what happens when communities, companies or the government can’t or don’t keep pace as time goes by. What might have cost relatively little 15 or 20 years ago ends up costing a lot in the present, and there isn’t much to be done.