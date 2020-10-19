In November, building contractor turned fossil enthusiast Scott Breeden said he was realizing a dream when the doors opened at his T-Rex Science Center at Southridge.
Breeden, like millions of others, had no idea what was coming in just a few short months. As the pandemic that first touched the United States in late January and forced drastic action here in March stretches into October, the center, which involved substantial fundraising to match $2.5 million in grants, will close by the end of the year.
The COVID-19 pandemic is, first and foremost, a public health crisis, as has been demonstrated in heartbreaking fashion by the now more than 220,000 deaths across the United States, including about 400 here in West Virginia. Millions more face an uncertain future after contracting a virus experts are still struggling to fully understand.
But, even in the earliest stages of shutting down in West Virginia, it was clear that there would be other incidental casualties.
Education suffered, as schools were, rightly, closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 year. Those schools continue operation uncertainly now, waiting on a weekly measurement to determine if classes continue in person. When schools don’t operate, more West Virginia children suffer from hunger or are left in uncertain situations, as it pertains to their home life.
Non-essential businesses suffered, some more than others. Many restaurants could operate as take-out only, until they were allowed to reopen, but many also shut down for good. The performing arts, artists and entertainment have taken a beating. Mainstay events that brought tourism money into towns across the state were canceled. The trickle-down effect has been felt by so many, not the least of whom are small-business owners and their employees.
Breeden’s dream coming to an end after a mere year is just the latest unfortunate example. Who knows how many other West Virginia business owners are weighing similar decisions right now?
There are other questions that are speculative at the moment. When this is all over, what will the economy in West Virginia — rarely busting but never booming — look like? What will happen to the arts? What will happen to traditional entertainment? Will West Virginians have the disposable income for such things? What will happen to the West Virginia Power, already in a precarious situation as one of many minor league ball clubs that Major League Baseball has identified to possibly cut loose?
These aren’t fun questions to ponder, but they remain. Perhaps a reassessment will allow West Virginia a chance to reset its economy, turning to interests outside extraction while still retaining what energy interests are left.
Health comes first, but economic crises and opportunities, along with education, can’t be ignored. One day, this will be over. Hopefully, dreamers like Breeden will have hope and a plan when that day comes.