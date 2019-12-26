Gazette-Mail editorial: The politics of doublethink

In 2017, as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee Republican Marsha Blackburn posted on Facebook that “civility in all our interactions — both personal and digital — is not only proper but fundamental to a respectful and prosperous society.”
The message, according to The Washington Post, was aimed at President Donald Trump and his penchant for low-blowing his perceived enemies, attacking them during rallies and online with rancor and bitterness.
This year, as pointed out by The Post, Blackburn, now a senator, tweeted “Vindictive Vindman is the ‘whistleblower’s’ handler.” Blackburn was not only peddling a conspiracy theory about Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a decorated war veteran who testified before Congress about the president’s political dealings in Ukraine, but was also using the alliterative, grade-school nicknaming process Trump often employs.
Blackburn’s change of discourse, counter not only to her previously stated beliefs but also a total buy-in of the opposite, is only one of countless examples where powerful politicians have caved to the president’s cult of personality.
Sure, many politicians — be they Democrat or Republican — are hypocrites. Most human beings wind up being hypocritical on one issue or another. But what is happening now is pushing the envelope further than ever before on multiple fronts.
Blackburn, in her tweet, attacked a U.S. war hero. That used to be off-limits to everyone. Trump made some disparaging remarks about late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., during his presidential campaign, and later attacked the family of a U.S. Army captain who was killed in combat in Iraq. In both instances there was much waving of index-fingers and tsk-tsking from the GOP and Trump supporters. Now, not only is it apparently OK, but others are doing it for the president.
This is no longer hypocrisy. It’s doublethink. It’s the ability to hold different ideals or historical memory about the same thing as true, depending on the situation and regardless of prior core values.
Trump has been practicing it for a while. He’ll often say contradictory things in the same sentence, and there’s no doubt he believes all of it. An off-the-cuff example would be the president or his staff saying he wants to testify before Congress, because he knows the truth and wants to face his accusers. At the same time, he won’t testify before Congress, because the entire process is a “sham” and a “witch hunt.”
The popularization of the term comes from George Orwell’s dystopian classic “1984.” But doublethink isn’t the only Orwellian concept explored in the book being field-tested among the American populace in this administration.
The protagonist of the novel works at the state-run media outlet, and his job is to go through old news articles and change them to fit whatever new narrative is coming from the authoritarian regime. Therefore, they can never be wrong, or hypocritical, because the backstory has been changed, and the population conditioned to accept these changes.
There are news agencies on the far right that are doing this in a sense, or at least regarding some contradictory facts, stances or historical context as irrelevant.
Americans still have the power to hold politicians accountable for previous statements, but more than a few have employed blatant doublethink, realizing that a fervid base simply doesn’t care. The real danger is if the majority of the country is infected by this one-sided blindness for any political figure — left, right or center.
America isn’t Orwell’s Oceania, not by a long shot. But the trial and error of some of the author’s major themes in the current political system — intentional or otherwise — is concerning.
Everyone should be mindful of a scene toward the end of the book, when the protagonist is in a holding area after he’s been brought in for his violations. His neighbor, the most patriotic, Big-Brother-loving man seen in the entire novel, is there, too.
If Americans give in to authoritarianism, and concede that somehow the truth isn’t bedrock, but something that can be negotiated, they’ll learn that the same system they laud can always be turned against them. It’s just a matter of time and circumstance.