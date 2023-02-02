Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Republican Party has a problem. GOP candidates can’t win general elections under the specter of Donald Trump, but Trump-backed candidates keep winning primaries. This was exposed by the GOP’s historically awful performance in the November midterms, which finally got Republican leaders and right-wing media personalities talking about a path forward sans Trump.

GOP leaders are terrified of Trump winning another Republican nomination for president. But there’s nothing substantial yet showing anyone like Nikki Haley or Ron DeSantis can beat the man who was impeached twice and still demands loyalty in others through their consumption and subsequent preaching of the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.

