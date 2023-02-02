The Republican Party has a problem. GOP candidates can’t win general elections under the specter of Donald Trump, but Trump-backed candidates keep winning primaries. This was exposed by the GOP’s historically awful performance in the November midterms, which finally got Republican leaders and right-wing media personalities talking about a path forward sans Trump.
GOP leaders are terrified of Trump winning another Republican nomination for president. But there’s nothing substantial yet showing anyone like Nikki Haley or Ron DeSantis can beat the man who was impeached twice and still demands loyalty in others through their consumption and subsequent preaching of the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.
Trump is poison and a proven political liability. He’s also the metaphorical bed the GOP made. So, how does the Republican Party move on?
According to an article in The Atlantic by McKay Coppins, the answers most Republicans give fall under the category of “magical thinking.”
Some Republican leaders Coppins spoke to hope Trump will be taken out of the running by a criminal indictment in one of the myriad investigations surrounding the former president. Others hope he’ll get bored and drop out or have a complete change of personality and leave the race because it’s what is best for the party. There’s also a strong number of Republican heavyweights who, according to Coppins, subscribe to a type of thinking that is more ghastly than “magical.” Simply put, they hope he dies.
Coppins writes: “In my conversations with Republicans, I heard repeatedly that the least disruptive path to getting rid of Trump, grim as it sounds, might be to wait for his expiration.
Their rationale is straightforward: The former president is 76 years old, overweight, appears to maintain the diet of a college freshman and believes, contrary to all known science, that exercise is bad for you. Why risk alienating his supporters when nature will take its course sooner or later?”
In an interview on CNN, Coppins said a Republican leader he interviewed claimed several GOP politicians “put on the red hat and campaign for Trump and go up on stage with him and then, the next day, say, ‘I can’t wait for this guy to die.’”
More than a few GOP sources expressed similar thoughts, Coppins said during the interview.
“I was taken aback by how often I heard this,” he said. “I thought it was kind of a morbid, dark joke at first, but I heard it so often that it started to become clear that this was actually what a lot of Republicans believe, and it just speaks to the desperation of the party.”
It’s not just desperate, it’s sick. The United States is going through a hyper-partisan period, where solid truths are somehow judged malleable and the deranged are willing to commit violence in the name of their political god. Trump certainly lit the fuse in some of those situations. But hoping a political figure drops dead as a solution to a problem is macabre, and distinctly un-American.
It also shows just how weak and fearful these GOP leaders are. There were many times they could’ve stood up and declared they’d had enough. Instead, they hid in the shadows and hoped the fire would burn itself out.
They voted against certifying election results after the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. They called for his impeachment in hushed tones behind closed doors after the riot, then almost unilaterally failed to act when impeachment came. They are so terrified of Trump that, rather than confronting him, they secretly hope McDonald’s ends his existence.
If those who are worried about the future of the GOP are that concerned about Trump, they’re going to need a better, legitimate plan. Hoping for Trump’s political or physical demise with no one taking a stand is pathetic.