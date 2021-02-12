While most of the attention going into the 2021 legislative session has been on a plan to eliminate West Virginia’s state income tax, bills to establish up to 10 charter schools every three years and creating education savings accounts went quickly out of the gate on Thursday.
Both shot straight through the House Education Committee and are on their way to the floor.
Charter schools and education savings accounts were part of a highly controversial and massive omnibus education bill championed by former Republican Senate President Mitch Carmichael during the 2019 session. Contention over the bill ultimately led to a second teacher and school service personnel strike in as many years. The omnibus bill failed, but another version passed in a special session that same year allowed for the creation of three charter schools in the state.
Establishing ESAs was brought back in a separate bill, which again failed.
The issue was dormant in 2020, mainly because it was an election year. Now that the GOP has a supermajority in the Legislature, ESAs and charter schools are back with a vengeance.
Senate Education Committee Chairwoman Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, has introduced a bill that would allow school districts to fire teachers for going on strike. A clause in the 2019 special session bill allowing the same thing was removed.
Rucker was placed at the head of the Education Committee in 2019 by Carmichael because she was a proponent of charter schools and ESAs. Opponents note that charter schools are not held to the same standard of curriculum or teaching qualifications, while ESAs allow public money to be put into savings accounts for children to attend private schools or to fund homeschooling.
The two measures arguably also would weaken the teachers’ unions, which the GOP has been trying to do for some time. Rucker’s anti-strike legislation is an even more direct attempt at just that. While it seems impractical to fire every teacher who participates in a statewide strike, the legislation, if it became law, might be used to target specific teachers, especially those with strong union ties. That bill had yet to be discussed in committee, as of Friday morning.
Rucker and others are clearly emboldened by the results of the November election, but these bills heading for the House floor are anything but a done deal.
Yes, the teachers’ unions are affiliated with the Democratic Party, and yes, the Democrats are heavily outnumbered. But they also were in the minority in 2019. Sinking the omnibus bill and passing numerous amendments to its replacement was the result of a significant number of Republicans opposing parts of both bills.
Carmichael’s persistence in getting parts of the legislation through while turning a deaf ear to teachers of various political persuasions effectively ended his career in the Senate. He lost in the primary last year.
Public school teachers vote. And they vote not by party, but on policies that affect them and their students. They remember the legislators attached to those policies. Many Republican legislators will be thinking of that when these issues are debated in the House and, if passing there, the Senate.
Gov. Jim Justice has been on a bit of an anti-union kick lately, as it related to reopening schools during the pandemic, but he’s listened to the teachers more than anyone when these types of bills have worked through the Legislature. Carmichael is a member of the governor’s Cabinet now, so that might change things. It’s still not a foregone conclusion that the bills will become law without heavy modifications.
In the meantime, Rucker might want to beware. A revenge tour might feel good, but the voters — particularly teachers — almost always get the final say.