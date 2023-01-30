Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Sometimes it’s difficult to figure out why Gov. Jim Justice ran for office. Prior to entering the 2016 race, he was a beloved figure in the Mountain State. The billionaire (or multi-millionaire, depending on whom you ask) had saved The Greenbrier resort from bankruptcy. He landed a PGA event at the resort and also was able to market it as a place where NFL teams spent part of their offseason training camps.

During campaign events, Justice often asked himself why he was getting involved in politics. His reply to his own question was that he certainly didn’t need anything for himself — money, power, ego fulfillment, etc. He just wanted to take West Virginia from worst to first in national standing when it came to things like quality of life, education, economy and infrastructure.

