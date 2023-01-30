Sometimes it’s difficult to figure out why Gov. Jim Justice ran for office. Prior to entering the 2016 race, he was a beloved figure in the Mountain State. The billionaire (or multi-millionaire, depending on whom you ask) had saved The Greenbrier resort from bankruptcy. He landed a PGA event at the resort and also was able to market it as a place where NFL teams spent part of their offseason training camps.
During campaign events, Justice often asked himself why he was getting involved in politics. His reply to his own question was that he certainly didn’t need anything for himself — money, power, ego fulfillment, etc. He just wanted to take West Virginia from worst to first in national standing when it came to things like quality of life, education, economy and infrastructure.
Now in his second term, Justice hasn’t done any of those things. He barely does any part of the job he was elected to do while actively still involved in coaching high school sports and managing his vast array of businesses, most recently securing a deal to bring an LIV Golf event to The Greenbrier.
In the meantime, many have noticed that Justice might have said it wasn’t about ego, but that’s been the thing he’s most concerned about (with cutting the state’s income tax a close second). Don’t forget that one of Justice’s first campaign events, nearly eight years ago, included former collegiate football coaches and venerated athletes announcing they were forming an alliance to sing Justice’s praises and protect him from personal attacks. That’s a really strange way to kick things off.
During his tenure in office, Justice has developed a host of petty grievances against anyone who would criticize him. Things that any other governor wouldn’t have even noticed, or easily brushed off, have consumed Justice’s time and energy. In the face of such criticism, he declares every initiative or action a rousing success, regardless of outcome.
He seeks awards and recognition in some odd places. He dodges legal and financial peril involving his businesses at every turn while pursuing policies that seem like they’d be awfully helpful to himself and a handful of others like him. There are no rules, no matter how banal or serious, that apply to Justice. He couldn’t be more separated from the everyday person in West Virginia.
However, for the most part, West Virginians don’t care. Justice is very popular. He’s entertaining. He speaks in metaphors that sound like two or three axioms mashed together, and it’s viewed as folksy and funny, or even a tad adorable. He takes his dog everywhere. He sings the woeful ballads of the trodden upon in a state that’s seen plenty of it, giving them names like “Toby and Edith.”
The adulation reflected back upon him is the part of the job Justice loves. Being the center of attention. Getting treated like a celebrity when stopping by a school or business. It’s what he craves. That’s what being a public servant gives him, and he doesn’t have to serve anyone.
He’ll look to do the same thing if, as he’s teased, he enters the 2024 race for U.S. Senate.
If it seems difficult to picture Justice in Congress, just look at what the nation’s halls of government have become. It’s all sport and theater. Any notion of service or even basic qualifications of character are long gone.
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is still in the U.S. House after the country learned that might not even be his real name. Santos sold voters on a fantasy. He lied about his education, his employment history and his personal background. And these aren’t minor lies about grade point average or business acumen, they are whole-cloth fabrications about graduating from institutions and working at business firms that have no record of his existence.
Santos lies publicly about stuff that’s easy to check. In just one of a host of examples, he’s made numerous conflicting statements about how his mother died, but tied all variations of the story to the 9/11 attack in New York, claiming she was working in an office at the World Trade Center when the hijacked planes hit. But Santos’ mother wasn’t even in the United States when the attack happened.
It doesn’t take a psychiatry degree (which he’s probably claimed to have earned at one time or another) to see that Santos is pathological. He can’t not lie. Everyone who has ever known him has talked about how he has lied to and even stolen from them, all in furtherance of Santos’ own delusions of grandeur.
Some of those alleged lies, especially in regard to campaign finance, fundraising and newfound wealth, have serious implications. But despite requests from his own Republican Party organization in New York to resign, Santos hasn’t budged. In his bag-of-cats brain, he’s likely wondering why anyone would even suggest it. He’s finally landed some piece of the importance that he probably believes has been his due.
His colleagues in the GOP House aren’t budging either, even as they shun Santos and he has to sit alone in the chamber and at the uncool lunch table during breaks. In Congress, this is a sport; a numbers game. Santos is wearing the correct jersey, so he stays. To everyone else, it becomes entertainment — a regular punchline for late-night comedians.
Santos is the epitome of where modern politics has led the country. A guy like Justice looks overqualified comparatively, but his goal doesn’t seem all that different. That should be scary, but instead feels like it’s par for the course.