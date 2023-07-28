Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

It seems quaint now that so many Americans were alarmed about Ronald Reagan’s age when he was elected president in 1980. At the time, Reagan, 69, was the oldest president in U.S. history.

In his second term, his age and mental agility were targets of criticism. When Reagan testified during the Iran-Contra Affair that he couldn’t recall whether he’d authorized the sale of weapons, late humorist and syndicated columnist Lewis Grizzard quipped, “Well of course he forgot, the man is two years older than the state of Arizona.”

