It seems quaint now that so many Americans were alarmed about Ronald Reagan’s age when he was elected president in 1980. At the time, Reagan, 69, was the oldest president in U.S. history.
In his second term, his age and mental agility were targets of criticism. When Reagan testified during the Iran-Contra Affair that he couldn’t recall whether he’d authorized the sale of weapons, late humorist and syndicated columnist Lewis Grizzard quipped, “Well of course he forgot, the man is two years older than the state of Arizona.”
Reagan seems downright spry compared to some of the most powerful elected officials today. More and more, Americans are wondering if some are too old to serve.
It’s a tricky subject, but one that is again on the minds of many this week, after 81-year-old Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., spaced out in the middle of a Wednesday news conference. McConnell was speaking and, suddenly, he wasn’t. He froze up, his eyes going wide, seeming to indicate great confusion. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., helped escort McConnell back to his office. McConnell eventually returned and tried to assure the press he was fine.
Earlier this year, McConnell was hospitalized and out of action in the Senate for more than a month, after he suffered a concussion and a broken rib from a fall at an event at a Washington, D.C., hotel.
President Joe Biden, whom McConnell said called him to see if he was OK after his brain freeze this week, is 80, and his falls at public events and occasional verbal gaffes have been dissected and discussed ad nauseam. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., came down with the shingles earlier this year and was out of action for two months. Feinstein is 90. Donald Trump, the leading GOP candidate for president in 2024, is 77, and there have been all sorts of questions about his mental and physical health.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who might run to retain his seat next year but also is mulling a presidential bid, possibly as a third-party candidate, will turn 76 next month. The leading Republican candidate for Manchin’s seat, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, is 72 and unable to walk far or stand up for any lengthy period of time.
Earlier this year, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley proposed mandatory term limits and a competency test for any elected official or candidate for office over the age of 75. Thing is, there are plenty of younger candidates and members of Congress who wouldn’t be able to pass.
Term limits are a popular proposal, when examining politicians people think have been in office too long or become too old and frail, but that’s a double-edged sword.
It takes most members of Congress, especially from smaller states, a long time to get into a position of influence that can, at least in theory, best benefit the nation and the constituents back home. It also takes some time for politicians to gather the clout to work within the system or try to change it.
Sure, on the face of things, term limits might reduce the concern of fundraising for campaigns over actually doing the job. They might push elected officials to do their best work because they only have so long to get anything accomplished. But that puts a lot of faith in candidates choosing what’s right over what helps their donors and their own interests, the same problem that plagues government now.
It is concerning that merely tripping and falling is one of the most dangerous things that can happen to some of the country’s most powerful leaders. At the same time, advanced age doesn’t always equal a decline in mental acuity, even if physical health takes a hit. If age is a factor in an elected official’s performance, then voters need to take that into consideration. But the same standard should apply to all elected officials. Forty-five-year-olds can struggle with teleprompters, remaining upright and actually doing their jobs, too.