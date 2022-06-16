Thanks to social media, dark money in politics and plain propaganda, the world is awash in false narratives about important events.
From right-wing officials in the United States who would call the Jan. 6 Capitol breach “legitimate political discourse” to Vladimir Putin and company’s claims that Russia’s barbaric and, thus far, unsuccessful military campaign in Ukraine is a righteous crusade that has produced victory upon victory, there’s plenty of spin out there that can be dismissed with the practical use of eyes, ears and mind.
False narratives can be useful in the short-term, but they typically fail when facing undeniable realities. Putin’s ill-advised attempt to take Ukraine is a prime example.
Putin thought the war would be a weekend affair with minimal casualties. It’s now stretched on for months. Despite its overwhelming advantage in numbers, the Russian military is being pushed back because of stiff resistance, poor planning, shoddy, outdated equipment and low morale among troops.
The Washington Post reported that anywhere from 10,000 to 30,000 Russian troops have been killed in the conflict, based on intelligence sources from around the globe, while state-run media in Moscow places the figure at just over 1,300. Some Russians are starting to question Putin’s count as obituaries pile up.
Another indication that losses are heavier than Putin will admit, according to The Post, is a stepped-up recruiting drive in Russia with high pay and bonuses for soldiers prompted by thinning ranks. The Russian military has even resorted to telemarketing by cold-calling eligible recruits. Reports also show conscripted Russian troops are being sent into battle well before they are properly trained.
Putin has yet to invoke a draft, and The Post reported that intelligence sources believe he is holding off because it would be a too-obvious admission of failure.
Then there are the accounts of the troops themselves. Some recruits said they joined up because they believed they were going to fight Nazis (Putin has used the false claim that Nazis are in charge of the Ukrainian government as one of his justifications for the war). They believed they were joining a glorious conquest. Then they saw the devastation in Ukraine, the brutality unleashed upon innocent civilians and the utter disillusion of fellow soldiers.
According to one recruit’s account reprinted in The Post, fellow soldiers who had been in the thick of the fighting told tales of being abandoned by commanding officers, casualty rates in their units as high as 80% and, lacking properly supplied rations, resorting to eating grass.
Slowly, the truths of this bloody conflict are beginning to spread among Russia’s people. And those truths put Putin’s lies to shame. That’s the problem with brazenly deceiving the public on a massive scale. Reality eventually intervenes, especially as a situation drags on and excuses continually shift.