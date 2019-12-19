Gazette-Mail editorial: The truth in between and the need for discerning voters

There’s an old saying that the truth is somewhere in between.
Of course, that’s normally used when examining opposing arguments from opposing viewpoints on a singular issue.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice was able to set what is at least a unique standard regarding that phrase, though, when the Pulitzer-winning fact-checking site PolitiFact gave the governor both its highest rating and lowest rating in reports it issued on the same day.
Justice earned an unconditional “True” rating for his statement on Facebook that West Virginia’s tourism industry has grown two years in a row, reversing a trend in the opposite direction, and that state growth in the industry has outpaced national growth by 58 percent.
To understand Politifact’s model, it needs to be stated that the publication is looking at specific wording in speeches, social media posts or other public statements, including advertisements. Sometimes, context or important subtleties can be overlooked because of that type of focus. In this case, however, PolitiFact parsed and examined every claim made in Gov. Justice’s post, and found it to be unconditionally true on all counts, supplying the evidence to back it up. That’s something the governor can hang his hat on.
On the other side of the coin, PolitiFact gave a “Pants on Fire” rating — which is worse than false — to a line in a tweeted ad for Justice’s reelection listing of his accomplishments in office. The rating was applied to the specific line, voiced not by Justice, but a teacher, claiming “Jim Justice is the first West Virginia governor to fight for pay raises for educators.”
To be sure, teachers are underpaid and have gone on strike twice in the past two years, and Justice has emerged as a supportive voice for pay raises, once the issue reached a point of crisis — although pay was only one facet of a complicated situation in both of those strikes. But Govs. Earl Ray Tomblin, Joe Manchin, Bob Wise, Cecil Underwood and Gaston Caperton all pushed for teacher pay raises, or at least were in office to sign bills increasing teacher salaries.
It’s also important to remember that Gov. Justice initially proposed a 1 percent pay raise, viewed mostly as an insult by teachers and school service personnel, before the 2018 strike ended with a 5 percent pay bump.
The bottom line here is that voters, as always, need to be vigilant about what any politician, candidate or political action committee tells them, especially in advertisements, be it the gubernatorial election or a county commission race. In the end, there’s only the truth, whether it’s in the middle or not. (And in that spirit, it’s also important to note that Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Salango is an investor in HD Media, which owns the Gazette-Mail, although he is selling his shares in the company.)
It’s a difficult time for honesty, especially with all of the misinformation and cynicism in the political arena. But no matter how much anyone wants to spin a certain issue, voters still have the power. It’s the voters’ duty to be informed, and not so easily spun. That can sometimes take some effort, but the end result is always better for it.