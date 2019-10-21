Gazette-Mail editorial: The unceasing zombie horde

Over the weekend, the comedy/horror film “Zombieland: Doubletap,” (a sequel to 2009’s “Zombieland”) opened up in theaters. It’s one of a host of zombie-related films and TV shows debuting or continuing this year, with plenty of entertainment based on the shambling, brain-devouring creatures lined up for 2020 and beyond.
It’s curious that America’s infatuation with these cannibalistic, necrotic monsters has remained strong for at least two decades, and is likely to remain on the scene for a third.
The creature itself comes from tales that sprung up around the Haitian slave trade in the 1800s, but it has been a phenomenon with more flexible interpretations since “Night of the Living Dead” hit theaters in 1968.
Since then, interest in these disturbing monsters had waxed and waned, but began gathering steam in the late 1990s and hit full-on mainstream dominance about 10 years later — with zombies occupying everything from video games, movies and comics to TV shows and literature.
It’s reached a point where the topic is scrutinized by academia. After all, a small band of heroes in a world that has collapsed gunning down a mass of creatures that have no independent thought and are driven only by consumption leaves fertile ground for interpretation concerning modern life. Many scholars reach similar conclusions about the zombie craze, arguing that it shows the American populace is exhausted, depressed and uneasy about today’s world and the future.
In an interview with NPR last year, author Justina Ireland put it like this: “Every day is a new and terrible terror coming at you from the news, and it’s just nonstop. I think people are feeling overwhelmed. And that’s a great metaphor for a zombie invasion. Like, that is the iconic scene for a zombie invasion, a horde coming to overwhelm a town or a mall or a handful of survivors.”
That’s a nifty explanation, and one that’s applicable to other aspects of today’s world. But, if that’s what the phenomenon represents, then it’s troubling that it hasn’t gone away this time. Not even for a little bit. Maybe it’s become so prevalent that it’s an inseparable part of American pop culture now. Even that is a little disturbing, though.
There are now generations of Americans who feel tales of fleeing or fighting a brain-eating horde are every bit as much a part of the nation’s psychological fabric as the Great American Novel. (Indeed, many of those novels now include zombies.)
That’s not to suggest it’s bad to be entertained by such things, or to seriously ponder them. But if the popularity of zombies dips anytime soon, it might be a good thing — a sign that everyone is less stressed and the average quality of life in the United States has improved.