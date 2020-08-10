As reported by staff writer Joe Severino in Sunday’s edition of the Gazette-Mail, Blacks and Hispanics, combined, make up 5.6% of West Virginia’s total population. Yet, these two groups represent 15% of all COVID-19 cases in the state.
Meanwhile, a 2018 federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report shows the average life expectancy in the United States is 78.6 years of age, but in the town of Logan, it’s 56.9. That’s a 39% difference and the second-lowest life expectancy in the nation.
Cities in West Virginia are frequently name-checked in national studies as the least healthy in the country. The reasons behind the numbers are many. Systemic barriers hurt minority communities while the drug crisis scythes through thousands of people every year. Health care inaccessibility, food deserts and unreliable water service contribute to problems in more-rural areas. Low educational achievement doesn’t help. A cultural mistrust of medical professionals is sometimes a factor, as well.
Each of the problems can differ or multiply based on demographics, but the underpinning issue linking most of these hardships is poverty.
In West Virginia’s southern counties, the coal industry isn’t even a shell of what it was, jobs are hard to find and infrastructure is crumbling. In other places, a lack of opportunity or access to education means taking low-wage jobs, which, lacking longtime prosperity aside, are putting poorer West Virginians at risk during the pandemic. Many who are able to prosper, despite their obstacles or come from backgrounds with abundant resources, leave the state for better opportunities elsewhere.
While the battle against all of these problems has to be engaged on many fronts, opportunities for better-paying jobs would go a long way toward fighting all of them. At the same time, it’s hard to land investments that would bring those jobs when West Virginia is beset with so many blockades to a better, longer life and a trained, educated and drug-free workforce. It’s the snake eating its tail that has dogged this state for decades, and there are no easy answers.
But a start would be using some of the emergency federal funds from the CARES Act for the 20/20/20 Economic Justice and Equity Movement. It’s a plan from the Rev. Matthew Watts — a civic leader from Charleston’s West Side — that would distribute money to the 240 Census tracts in West Virginia where the poverty rate is 20% or higher. That could give these communities badly needed health resources and create other opportunities. If Watts’ plan, for whatever reason, doesn’t cut it with state leaders, they can at least use it as a starting point for something similar. It certainly beats Gov. Jim Justice’s plan to spend $50 million on road projects.
West Virginia leaders have a perhaps once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to do something that actually will affect change regarding poverty. They should take it.