There’s no question that local symphonies are a huge boost to any city or state’s arts and culture scene, and are a luxury that many feel lucky to have.
There’s also an unspoken, but somewhat acknowledged reality behind these orchestras: Many of the musicians are not from or do not live in the town or state they represent, and that is almost universally true of the conductor.
For instance, Huntington Symphony Orchestra Conductor Kimo Furumoto lives in California and flies in for symphony shows and to work with the orchestra. Likewise, Lawrence Loh, who conducts the Charleston-based West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, lives in New York, where he is the musical director for Symphoria. Loh guest conducts around the world.
This is not uncommon at all and is nothing over which to shame musicians or conductors. Indeed, to make a living, musicians and conductors must serve outfits across the country. And it works both ways. Many smaller cities or states probably wouldn’t have a professional orchestra if they had to rely solely on local talent. It’s also true that locals make up the boards of these symphonies and help put everything together. Still, it’s fair to ask whether a symphony really belongs to the place name it bears if no one involved actually lives there.
Loh, who, by all measures, has been an excellent conductor, is in the last year of his contract, and the symphony has begun a conductor search that carries a new residency requirement.
There’s a lot of practical upside to the concept, but the most fundamental benefit would be that the conductor lives in West Virginia and is part of the community, which can then take even more pride in ownership of its state orchestra.
The obvious question is whether it can work. It’ll be a challenge, but, really, that’s another positive, because it puts the onus on West Virginia to market itself to the candidates.
It also might be a bit more practical than it seems. One of the candidates the WVSO is eyeing, Scott Woodard, who leads the orchestra in Hamilton, Ohio, is a West Virginia native and still lives in the state.
Orchestras are luxuries, but they’re also a cultural draw and a mark in the positive column of quality of life where they exist. If more of the participants are local, that’s even better for those communities.