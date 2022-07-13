There’s reading about or hearing someone give the details of a horrific incident, and then there’s seeing it.
Seeing it is always worse.
Tuesday, the Austin American-Statesman of Texas released surveillance video from May 24 at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, where an 18-year-old armed with an AR-15-style rifle killed 19 students and two teachers. The video shows the gunman entering the school and rounding a corner. The blurred image of a child seeing the gunman from behind and running the other way is gut-wrenching.
The cameras showing an empty hallway capture the sound of shots ringing out as the gunman fires more than 100 rounds in two classrooms over the course of 2 1/2 minutes. The American-Statesman noted that it had edited the audio to cut out the screams of children.
Three minutes later, the surveillance video shows the first police officers arriving inside the school.
As more details emerged after the shooting, it became clear that the police response to the situation was, as the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety put it, “an abject failure.” In the days immediately following the shooting, police accounts of what happened kept changing. Then, parents of children killed or wounded in the shooting began describing how they arrived outside the school and, for an extended period of time, begged police who seemed to be just standing there to enter the building. This as teachers continued to call 911 and the gunman continued to fire.
Again, knowing what occurred and seeing it are two different things.
A few of the officers immediately rush toward the gunman’s location while others hang back. Those officers running toward the danger quickly retreat as the gunman fires more shots. Nothing happens for nearly 20 more minutes, when officers armed with heavier guns and ballistic shields enter the building. And they do nothing. Forty-eight minutes after police first arrived, four more shots from the gunman are heard. About 10 minutes later, officers move down the hall toward the classrooms. And 20 minutes after that — a full hour and seven minutes since authorities first arrived — police breach the classroom and kill the shooter.
It’s infuriating and heartbreaking, especially considering police on the scene were initially lauded as heroes by government officials and several politicians told the public that things could’ve been so much worse if not for law enforcement’s valiant response. The video shows the opposite. It shows indecision, poor communication and cowardice.
That’s not to say law enforcement shouldn’t have been cautious or even scared when confronting a lunatic with a legally obtained weapon of mass murder. But part of their job is putting their lives on the line to protect others — in this case children no older than 10 and their teachers. Whether it was poor leadership, confusion or just plain fear, they froze. And if trained police officers are apprehensive about confronting an 18-year-old with a semiautomatic rifle, it’s worth asking whether that type of weapon should be so easily accessible, especially to someone who isn’t old enough to buy a case of beer.
In some ways, police have tried to warn the public about these types of things. Law enforcement and their unions have been fairly resolute in opposing loosening gun regulations in states like Texas (and West Virginia) because they realize the proliferation of more firearms only ups gun violence and puts officers in more danger. Those in state government who often claim they support first responders more than anyone lower restrictions anyway.
While video evidence has done much to sway public opinion or even official action in other realms, such as assault cases in the NFL, it’s hard to say if the Robb Elementary video will lead to a massive change in how this country views gun violence and the accessibility of firearms. Some parents of children at the school are, understandably, upset that the video was released before they had a chance to view it. Local government officials, instead of being outraged by the inaction of their police force, are seething that the video was leaked and published.
Before the video was released, Congress passed some commonsense gun reforms that likely won’t go far enough but are better than nothing, while the U.S. Supreme Court effectively stripped states of the right to regulate firearms. Amidst all of this, corporate America is looking to profit, as security companies market classroom pods (originally designed for shelter against tornadoes) that look like shipping containers and tent-like bulletproof partitions in which children and teachers can seal themselves against an active shooter.
As long as everyone, especially the firearms industry, is making money, it seems unlikely that video of good guys with guns utterly failing to stop a bad guy with a gun will change things in a major way.