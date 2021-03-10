“You know I always tell you the truth,” are dangerous words from the mouth of any elected official, and they should always be taken not with a grain, but an entire shaker full of salt.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has uttered some variation on that phrase multiple times over the past year, during his public briefings on the coronavirus pandemic. Sometimes what follows is honest. Sometimes, if being generous, it’s flexible with the truth.
Then there are those times when what Justice says is the truth, but not the whole truth.
Monday’s briefing was a prime example. Justice invoked the preamble that he would never be dishonest with the people of West Virginia, and then went on to say that his plan to slash and, eventually, eliminate the state income tax would put more money in every West Virginian’s pocket.
It’s true, West Virginians would be making more money, with a 60% reduction in the state income tax, as Justice is proposing. It’s also true that take-home pay would grow even larger, if the tax is eventually phased out completely, which is part of the governor’s plan.
But it’s not the whole truth. What Justice didn’t mention is that his plan calls for a nearly 2% increase in West Virginia’s sales tax, which, when added to municipal sales taxes, will have anyone who buys almost anything in some parts of West Virginia paying among the highest sales tax rates in the country. Exemptions from the sales tax for certain professional services would be repealed, and other taxes on things, such as tobacco products, alcoholic beverages and soft drinks, would go up.
That raises the natural question: What happens to that extra money West Virginians are taking home if they’re paying higher taxes when they spend it?
Justice wasn’t lying on Monday, but he wasn’t giving the full picture, either.
He was up front about those tax burden shifts when he released his plan and during various virtual question-and-answer sessions about the policy. So, it’s not as if he’s never talked about how other taxes will go up to recoup more than $1 billion and, eventually, $2.1 billion in revenue the state will lose by lowering and eliminating the income tax. But to sell the plan as an economic windfall with no downside during a public health briefing isn’t exactly the height of honesty.
The governor also made a passing reference to how he believes the income tax repeal will reverse the trend of population loss in West Virginia. Justice hasn’t been quite as zealous on this point as some of his GOP colleagues (Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said the income tax repeal would bring 400,000 new residents to West Virginia within 10 years), but it’s definitely an aspect of the pitch.
This part of the argument can’t be judged as simply on whether it’s the whole truth, partly true or a falsehood. It’s certainly been presented, in some instances, as if it’s a guarantee. But, while a population boom is a nice thought, no one knows if that will actually happen.
It’s theoretical, and the odds seem against it.
As the Gazette-Mail’s Phil Kabler reported this week, a recent U.S. Census survey of nearly 30,000 Americans who had moved between 2019 and 2020 showed that housing is the largest reason people change locations. In most cases, those surveyed were moving to a larger house or were transitioning from renting a residence to owning a home. After that, the most common reasons cited for moving were family related or employment related. No one surveyed cited lower taxes as a reason for moving. That doesn’t mean taxes played no role in the decision to relocate, but it doesn’t seem to be a primary factor.
Another strike against the population-boom theory is that 82% of those surveyed moved to another location in the same state. Only 14% changed their state of residence.
Does that mean that people won’t come to West Virginia because it has no income tax? Not necessarily. Anything could happen. But Justice and others would do well to be a bit more honest and rational about whether it will happen.
This proposal is a huge policy shift that definitely will increase income. But it also would increase other taxes and put the state in a position where a lot of revenue would have to be recovered. When discussing “the truth” about no state income tax, the governor needs to present the entire picture, not just the bits that sound good.