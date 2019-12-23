Gazette-Mail editorial: The wonderful time of Christmas

Whether you celebrate it as the birth of a savior and a time for exchanging gifts, only one or the other, or neither, there’s something beautiful about the Christmas season that extends to everyone.
Sure, there’s the stress and financial strain of gift-finding, setting up a meal or, heaven help you, opening your home for an extended period to visiting relatives. There are the crowds and the near-misses either in car or shopping cart collisions as everyone’s mind is on a thousand things at once. Maybe there’s strain from political talk. Maybe there’s strain to try and talk about anything else. For a season dubbed “the most wonderful time of the year,” it doesn’t often look like it.
And humanity can add its own contrivances to build the stress, especially in this country. “Happy holidays” used to mean, “I may not see you on Christmas or Hanukkah or New Year’s. In fact, I might not see you for a long time. So have a good one. Whatever you celebrate, I hope you are well.”
There’s a brevity in “happy holidays” that used to suffice for all of that. Thanks to tinkering from people who have nothing better to do, “happy holidays” translates to, “I’m a godless pagan, and I’m sticking it to you,” and “merry Christmas” means, “Are you one of us? You’re either on board the dogma train, or you’re seeking to destroy this country from within.”
What a mess, right?
Here’s the good part. Beyond the madness, people are genuinely kinder to one another — strangers especially — during this time of year, regardless of religion, creed or lack thereof.
And, eventually, after all of the acceleration of the Christmas season, things do slow down. In those little quiet moments, where there’s nowhere to be, nothing to buy and nothing on the schedule except to enjoy the company of family, friends or even one’s self, it really is the most wonderful time of the year. Those little tiny moments are everything. They are a time to remember Christmas seasons good or bad, things that were funny or tragic. Those moments are a time to be grateful just to be alive, content to be surrounded by loved ones, whether in memory or in actuality. Those tiny, honest moments are so hard to come by anymore, and their rarity adds value.
So here’s to the uniqueness of the Christmas season, whatever you celebrate.