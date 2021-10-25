Three counties in Western Maryland feel like mom and dad haven’t been paying enough attention to them, so they’re holding their breath until they die. That’ll show ‘em.
That’s what the calls for secession from Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties — which want to become a part of West Virginia — amount to, more or less.
The three counties are heavily Republican in a state that is controlled by Democrats, although Gov. Larry Hogan is a member of the GOP.
There are a ton of unnavigable logistical nightmares that keep counties from state-hopping like so many college quarterbacks entering the transfer portal, so, just from a practicality standpoint, it’s unlikely West Virginia will bolster its steadily declining population by adding three new counties. The lawmakers who reached out to West Virginia legislators to discuss the move probably know this.
Indeed, while West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice beamed with pride at anyone wanting to hop on the Mountain State’s bandwagon, saying he’d gladly welcome the three border counties, Hogan assessed the issue more rationally.
“I think it’s really just a game for attention,” Hogan told The Baltimore Sun. “I think it was a publicity stunt that worked well, because you guys are going to ask about it. But it’s not really going to happen.”
Hogan said he understands those counties can feel “out of step” with the rest of the state, which is becoming more progressive, but added that trying to leave the state isn’t the answer. And he’s right. If counties could just leave because of political differences, state borders would be shifting constantly.
Also, it’s not as if West Virginia is some sort of red state paradise. Sure, it looks appealing to go somewhere where you assume everyone thinks the way you do. But last week’s special session of the West Virginia Legislature showed that supermajorities — in this case, of the Republican Party — also bring about fragmentation and factionalism. It’s still hard to get things done, all that’s changed is who you’re arguing with.
Of course, the biggest fundamental problem with the idea of county secession is being able to bail because elections aren’t going the way one particular party likes. If three counties in Western Maryland are troubled by the way they think their state is headed, it’s a pretty basic tenant of American democracy to change that at the ballot box, not by quitting and joining another team.
Again, officials in these Maryland counties know all of this. But major change takes hard work over a long period of time. These officials decided it was easier to act out, figuring that any attention is good attention.