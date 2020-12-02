Earlier this week, Gov. Jim Justice said he will consider more stringent regulations on businesses and gatherings if the coronavirus pandemic continued to trend in the wrong direction in West Virginia.
When questioned about such measures on Wednesday, Gov. Justice said he’s still eyeing those restrictions, but added “I am trying with all within me” to avoid enacting them.
The virus continues to worsen in the state over ever shorter time frames. Justice and his administration need to look at outbreak hotspots, and consider temporarily closing bars or indoor dining in those areas, among other measures.
Justice expressed a legitimate concern that targeted shutdowns will simply shift large, indoor gatherings at restaurants and bars to other counties that are open.
The natural solution, then, would be to shut down bars and indoor dining at restaurants across the state, as states like Kentucky have done. The governor says he’s not going to do that. Despite that declaration, Justice will be forced to consider more stringent measures soon if he doesn’t take them now.
As of Wednesday morning, there had been 20 COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources. As Gazette-Mail reporter Caity Coyne pointed out in a tweet, it took 110 days for West Virginia to see 100 coronavirus deaths. The state went from 600 deaths to more than 700 in eight days. It’s possible West Virginia could eclipse more than 800 deaths by sometime Thursday, meaning 100 additional deaths would’ve been recorded in a week.
While the deaths are alarming enough, the state also exceeded 17,100 active cases on Wednesday, and the DHHR reported record highs in COVID-19 hospitalizations (622), number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units (164) and the number of patients on ventilators (88). A serious strain on the state’s health care providers is looming.
On the DHHR’s color-coded risk assessment map Wednesday, 27 of the state’s 55 counties were either orange or red, the two worst categories.
If the state was going by its original metric of cases per 100,000 population (it has since added a percentage of positive tests metric, and determines a county’s risk level based on the lower of the two numbers), every county but Braxton would’ve been orange or red.
That paints a picture of a state that is verging on losing control of the situation, if it hasn’t already. And West Virginia, along with the rest of the country, is still bracing for whatever spike will occur from gatherings over the Thanksgiving holiday.
Pharmaceutical companies Moderna and Pfizer will likely have federal approval sometime this month, perhaps even this week, to distribute vaccines that have been highly effective in clinical trials. That’s fantastic news, and cause for hope. But it’s grounded in the reality that those vaccines have to be manufactured and distributed. Medical personnel and emergency responders might be vaccinated in short order, but the general public probably won’t have access to those vaccines until spring.
West Virginia was at its best when under stay-at-home and safer-at-home orders. Obviously, the state can’t go back to that. It would be too devastating to small businesses and the economy. But the governor and his administration need to take action now where they can, or deaths will mount faster and faster, more will become sick and the state’s medical infrastructure will be overrun.