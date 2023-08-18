In our criticism here of West Virginia University’s recommendation to cut 32 programs and 169 faculty positions to help mend a $45 million budget shortfall, two aspects we haven’t explored, include the timing and the impact on students.
These recommendations from the office of Provost Maryanne Reed were released late last week, just before most students began arriving on campus for the fall semester. Not good.
University officials stressed that the recommendations focused on programs with declining enrollment and minimal student body impact. The cold logic isn’t difficult to work out: Cutting staff and resources saves money, but losing students because of the cuts also costs the university money it would make in tuition and fees while exacerbating the problem of declining enrollment — a key aspect of the current financial mess. WVU administrators emphasized that the cuts would affect only 2% of the student population.
Numbers are one thing, but when there’s a face and a name put to them, anyone inclined to think in terms of acceptable losses should reconsider.
The Daily Athenaeum, WVU’s student newspaper, did an excellent job of illustrating how this is playing out on campus in a story published Wednesday with the headline, “’What am I supposed to do?’: Suggested program cuts leave students lost.”
The quote in the headline came from freshman Hannah Blakely, who told The DA that she moved into her dorm room only to learn via email the following day that the university might drop her major.
“I’m from West Virginia, and I’ve wanted to go here forever,” she said. “I just always kind of thought I was gonna go here, but now I might have to transfer.”
The university is recommending completely dropping its world languages program. That was devastating news to freshman Erika Waters, who had planned to major in public health and pick up a minor in French.
“I studied French for seven years, I did really good on the AP exam, passed my bilingual literacy test and I was really hoping I could go further at WVU. Not anymore,” Waters told The DA.
It’s important to note that these recommendations are, at least right now, just that. University administrators will be hearing appeals from Aug. 21 through Sept. 5. Hopes for reversals probably aren’t high, though. WVU recommended discontinuing 12 post-graduate programs in March and denied all appeals the following month.
After this latest appeals process, final recommendations from administrators are scheduled to be made Sept. 6, according to the official timeline for what WVU has dubbed its “transformation.” The Board of Governors will vote on those recommendations at a Sept. 15 meeting. Students will receive official word from the university about those decisions on Sept. 18. Official “reduction in force” or “nonrenewal” notifications for faculty and staff will go out the week of Oct. 16.
So, there are still some uncertainties, and affected programs likely will take time to wind down.
Still, the timing is lousy for students who arrived on campus to embark on a new chapter in their lives only to learn their program is viewed as expendable. Even students who aren’t affected by these decisions have to be questioning WVU’s institutional health. Today, it’s foreign languages and the state’s only Ph.D. program in mathematics, to name just two examples, on the chopping block.