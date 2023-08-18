Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

In our criticism here of West Virginia University’s recommendation to cut 32 programs and 169 faculty positions to help mend a $45 million budget shortfall, two aspects we haven’t explored, include the timing and the impact on students.

These recommendations from the office of Provost Maryanne Reed were released late last week, just before most students began arriving on campus for the fall semester. Not good.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you