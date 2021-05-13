There are plenty of disturbing questions remaining regarding the case of Reta Mays. The former nurses’ assistant received seven life sentences in federal court this week for the murder of seven elderly veterans at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg.
Mays, 46, previously pleaded guilty to seven counts of second-degree murder for injecting patients with lethal doses of insulin. She also pleaded guilty, in the case of an eighth veteran, to assault with attempt to murder.
The instinctive thing to ask is why Mays would do something like this. Conflicting reports on her motives indicate there might never be a full, satisfactory answer. In any event, “why” is the wrong question.
The truly troubling questions that must be addressed involve how Mays got away with this for so long before anyone noticed a pattern, how many others she might have hurt or killed and how the VA, long-plagued by many problems and scandals, will make sure something like this never happens again.
Mays worked the overnight shift at the Clarksburg facility in 2017 and 2018. In that time, there were 20 suspicious deaths at the hospital. A former prosecutor said Mays was charged only with seven deaths and the attempted murder because the government didn’t think it had sufficient evidence in other potential cases.
Civil lawsuits, however, seek to tie Mays to several other deaths from the same time period and floor where she reportedly worked. A report from the Veterans Afffairs Office of Inspector General released this week also could open avenues for further legal action.
According to that report, there were several systematic breakdowns that failed to stop Mays far earlier, including a failure to conduct autopsies on suspicious deaths and a lack of oversight in many areas. For instance, Mays didn’t have clearance to access the medicine room where insulin was stored, but was reportedly allowed in anyway. Carts containing insulin were found unlocked and unattended, but nothing came of it until it was too late.
Several things had to go wrong for Mays to be able to kill these men, and it appears they did.
It’s a horrendous tragedy and it should not have happened.
Mays deserves each of the life sentences and the additional 20 years for the attempt on another veteran’s life. It won’t bring back any of the veterans, who should have received the best health care this country has to offer.
Hopefully, the sentence gives their families and loved ones some sense of justice. And, hopefully, it leads to much better oversight at VA hospitals and clinics across the country, from everything to how patients are treated, to how deaths are examined, and even the VA’s hiring practices. This type of barbarism toward those who served the United States and are in a position of vulnerability cannot be allowed to repeat itself.