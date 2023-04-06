Since he first announced he was running for president in 2015, Donald Trump has exceeded expectations in all kinds of interesting ways. As the first U.S. president, current or former, to face criminal charges, his arraignment Tuesday was another threshold crossed, although probably not in the way Trump was hoping.
Of all the things for which Trump is under investigation — ranging from alleged violations of the Espionage Act to trying to strong-arm election officials in Georgia to overturn an election for him — this case out of New York was supposed to be the softest. Supposed illegal business transactions to make sure a porn star didn’t talk about her alleged affair with Trump certainly sounds more tame in comparison to everything else. Most legal experts were predicting a few misdemeanors out of a New York grand jury over the whole thing.
Turns out, the grand jury indicted Trump on 34 felonies alleging business fraud, and not just relating to hush-money payments to the porn actress, but also concerning payments buying the silence of a former Playboy model and a Trump Tower door man who apparently had a story about Trump fathering a child out of wedlock. What’s more, the district attorney indicated there’s audio evidence, text messages and emails that make clear the payments were about getting around campaign finance laws while protecting Trump’s image in the 2016 election.
Trump wanted to show up in New York on Tuesday to a huge MAGA crowd, denounce his detractors and show the country strength. He wanted to turn the narrative on its head, as he’s been able to do so many times in his political career. There were a few MAGA folks that showed up to support the former president, although they were outnumbered by counterprotesters. MAGA circus sideshow acts Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and George Santos, R-N.Y., abandoned their public grandstanding because of the hostile reception.
As for Trump, he looked small and scared. It had to cross his mind that if this was supposed to be the least of the possible cases brought against him, a rough road lies ahead.
Normally bombastic, Trump said nothing to reporters, supporters or detractors before and after his arraignment. Only when his plane had touched down in the friendly confines of Mar-a-Lago did he speak, and, as has become more common of the would-be populists’ addresses as of late, it was low-energy and odd (even by Trump’s standards). The only reason he spoke at all might’ve been that the front of his podium was emblazoned with text showing supporters how to donate money. Trump is also selling t-shirts featuring what appears to be his jail mugshot. It’s an ode to everything Trump embodies, especially considering the photo is a fake. Trump’s mugshot wasn’t taken when he was processed in New York.
In taking the unprecedented step of charging a former president, no matter who it is, with a crime, there are certain factors to weigh. No one should be above the law, but prosecuting a president can appear political. Factoring in Trump, there’s the argument that antagonizing him only makes him stronger or more popular and that harassment or even violence from his supporters will follow. The first part is a bad argument precisely because it does make things political, and the latter is also backward for obvious reasons.
But, if one is looking at things from a political perspective, a criminal indictment on 34 felony counts of fraud does not make Trump more appealing to anyone other than his rabid base. He is not accruing sympathizers by facing criminal charges or being immersed in investigations. Trump and his supporters will say it’s political. They’ll say it’s unfair. They’ll play victim and shout about Hunter Biden’s laptop. What else is new?
The fact is, grand juries don’t just randomly charge people with multiple felonies without cause. It doesn’t mean Trump is guilty. It just means there’s enough evidence to charge him with a crime. That alone was enough to visibly rattle a man known for his slipperiness and flouting of convention, if not the law. Whatever he might say or project in the coming days, weeks and months, Trump — who has always played the “if it can happen to me, it can happen to you” game to rope others in on his victimhood — appeared very ordinary and very lonely on Tuesday. It’s as if he just found out that things that happen to other people accused of breaking the law can happen to him.