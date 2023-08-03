Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission’s decision this week to revoke Alderson Broaddus University’s power to award degrees, signaling the small private school’s likely closure, has students scrambling to figure out where to go and what to do, with little time to do it. The fall semester was supposed to begin Aug. 21.

While it’s a terrible situation, the HEPC is doing two things right. Actually, it already has done one of them.

