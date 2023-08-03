The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission’s decision this week to revoke Alderson Broaddus University’s power to award degrees, signaling the small private school’s likely closure, has students scrambling to figure out where to go and what to do, with little time to do it. The fall semester was supposed to begin Aug. 21.
While it’s a terrible situation, the HEPC is doing two things right. Actually, it already has done one of them.
In light of the school’s abysmal financial situation — Alderson Broaddus owed the city of Phillipi, where the school has operated since 1932, nearly $800,000 in overdue utility bills and was taking donations to pay faculty and staff — the HEPC made the decision to wind down operations at the right time. University officials and backers were trying to buy more time to keep the school open and the HEPC initially agreed to let the university begin the fall semester — until more information about the school’s financial problems surfaced.
Shutting the school down to everyone but seniors scheduled to graduate at the end of the semester three weeks before classes were supposed to begin isn’t ideal. However, it’s better than letting the school start the semester normally, only to have to shut it down later. Students don’t have much time to figure out a backup plan, but at least they have some time. Pulling the plug mid-semester would have left students truly adrift until next year.
The HEPC also is making sure Alderson Broaddus refunds student tuition and aids affected students in finding a new school. The commission is taking an active role to ensure as orderly a transition as possible for the students. As many have noted, that’s not what happened two years ago in Parkersburg, when Ohio Valley University suddenly closed and students were left to try to get transcripts and navigate the transfer process with little to no help.
Other colleges and universities also have stepped up to offer Alderson Broaddus students a place to resume their educations.
It’s long been said that West Virginia has too many colleges and universities. Perhaps that’s true. Alderson Broaddus is hardly the only institution of higher learning to collapse under financial strain, and who knows how many other small colleges and universities are barely hanging on.
Declining enrollment and poor student retention is partly to blame in most cases. West Virginia has the lowest percentage (26%) of residents with a four-year degree in the nation. Even West Virginia University, the state’s largest post-secondary school, is facing a $45 million shortfall and administrators are expected to make massive program and job cuts.
Of course, there are many other factors contributing to the decaying state of higher education in West Virginia, and they’re all important to examine. Right now, though, what’s most important is doing right by students whose school has suddenly ceased, for all intents and purposes, to exist.