Gazette-Mail editorial: UBB disaster tragic reminder of profits over people

Sunday marks the 10th anniversary of one of the worst mining disasters in modern history.
On April 5, 2010, an explosion at Massey Energy’s Upper Big Branch Mine in Montcoal claimed the lives of 29 miners. What might be forgotten in the intervening years is how long it took to recover and identify all the bodies and the frustration and anger from the community and miners’ families over how that recovery was first framed as a potential rescue.
The incident remains a stark reminder of the devastation that can occur when safety is secondary, corners are cut and profits are valued more than the people who do the work to generate that money for corporate interests.
Investigators found that Upper Big Branch was ripe for such a disaster. Miners were working without proper ventilation, allowing ignitable gases and dust to build up. Other safety hazards compounded the problem. It was a series of decisions that placed workers in an unsafe environment, in hindsight making it a question of when, not if, a major disaster would occur.
Recorded conversations of Massey executives painted a clear picture of a company trying to dodge regulations and enforcement, all to make sure the mine stayed open and the corporate gains kept coming.
The incident has remained in the news regularly over the past decade with ensuing investigations and criminal charges. More recent court maneuvering has overshadowed the true tragedy and those left to deal with the heartache of lost loved ones.
In 2015, former Massey Energy Co. CEO Don Blankenship was convicted by a jury on a misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to violate federal mine safety and health standards. He was acquitted of more serious felony charges. Those who lost family and friends in the explosion were furious.
Blankenship spent a year in prison, using the time and the tragedy to paint himself as a supposed victim of political conspiracies. He has, time and again, attempted to have the conviction tossed, even though he’s served the time. He even ran for the U.S. Senate. The most recent rejection of Blankenship’s efforts came in January.
While the rest of the world may have moved on, those with holes in their lives because of the explosion have to read reports of the man they hold responsible for the disaster pouring his vast resources into what amounts to a continuing public relations campaign.
Blankenship either didn’t learn anything of worth from the tragedy or is in such denial he must put forth the constant effort to make the case that it wasn’t his fault in any way.
Meanwhile, a 10th-year memorial to mark the actual tragedy of Upper Big Branch has been scratched because of the danger such a gathering would pose as the coronavirus runs rampant.
Those 29 lives — and the families, friends and communities affected by the explosion — shouldn’t be forgotten tomorrow. Nor should the lesson that, when the bottom line exceeds every other concern, ordinary people get hurt. Everyone should take a moment to reflect on that terrible day and the wound that still exists in Montcoal.
Take time to think of those who lost their lives just doing their jobs, and count your blessings.