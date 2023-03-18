A poll from a political action committee supporting Republican Patrick Morrisey for governor shows that the West Virginia attorney general would lead the current field in the GOP primary if he entered the race ... sort of.
The poll, conducted by National Research Inc., showed Morrisey leading a crowded Republican field at 28%, followed by Delegate Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, at 15%, Secretary of State Mac Warner at 11%, car dealer Chris Miller at 6% and Auditor JB McCuskey and candidate Jeff Mullins tied at 3%.
All of those candidates, except for Morrisey, have announced their gubernatorial campaigns. Morrisey put out a statement last year saying he would either run for governor, U.S. House or U.S. Senate, and later indicated that those options had been narrowed down to governor or Senate. Recently, there’s been a lot of speculation that it’s just a matter of time before he jumps into the governor’s race, and a friendly PAC releasing a poll like this certainly looks like a first step toward an announcement.
Now, you might’ve noticed that the numbers, which came from polling 600 likely Republican primary voters in West Virginia, don’t add up to 100%. That’s not particularly unusual in polling, as there often are results at minuscule percentages that aren’t included in the poll’s summary. In this particular poll, though, they don’t even come close. Adding all of the totals together reaches 66%. That’s because 29% of respondents said they were “undecided” about their choice for a Republican nominee for governor.
So, while Morrisey would seem to have a considerable leg up on the named competition, he’s trailing “undecided” by a point. That’s not exactly a ringing endorsement for any of the candidates or potential candidates included in the poll. Given some of Morrisey’s other metrics, like name recognition and ability to fundraise, including the backing of this particular PAC, which looks to have $4 million to $5 million in cash on hand once the action starts, one can guess a chunk of those undecided voters will break for Morrisey. But a guess is all that is.
With the plethora of high-profile political pedigrees in this primary, and the money they’re all likely to be able to raise, things could get brutal fast. Putting out numbers and flexing financials could scare off some of the competition, but it seems unlikely that Capito, Warner, McCuskey or Miller will back down early. If anything, this poll might indicate to them that there are a lot of votes up for grabs.