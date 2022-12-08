Back in August, we published an editorial asserting that Gov. Jim Justice mobilizing the National Guard to help understaffed and overcrowded incarceration facilities in West Virginia was not a long-term solution to the problem.
So, it wasn’t surprising to hear Brad Douglas, interim director of the state Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, say the same thing this week to the Legislative Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority Oversight Committee.
This is a problem that predates employment woes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Justice’s emergency announcement in August marked the second time the governor had called on the Guard to shore up staffing at West Virginia correctional facilities in the past five years.
When addressing the legislative committee, Douglas said the state doesn’t have the funds to keep the Guard on the job, but noted that their help is still essential. Deploying the National Guard is not designed to be a long-term solution. It wasn’t in 2017, either, but the problem wasn’t properly addressed in the years between the two emergency declarations. That’s not necessarily for a lack of trying, but, at the same time, innovative solutions haven’t exactly been sprouting on trees.
Competitive pay is a problem in attracting and retaining staff, but so is the stress of the job and high turnover, especially with many facilities housing more inmates than they’re built to hold.
This situation isn’t unique to corrections. West Virginia’s public schools and various agencies at the Department of Health and Human Resources also are understaffed and challenged to operate effectively. It doesn’t help that, in some circumstances, pay raise proposals are managed by keeping important positions vacant. Better pay for one person who continues to carry the workload of three people might make that person less likely to leave their job, but the strain on the system, including not serving the people as intended, remains.
Perhaps the state should look at using some of the $1.3 billion budget surplus Justice claims is in the coffers to hire more people and raise wages. That hinges on the surplus being real, and more than a little doubt about that exists. The extra money could be the result of continually lowballing revenue estimates and keeping state agencies lean to the point that they aren’t functioning as they should. The only time the surplus is really talked up is when Justice is touting his oft-rejected plan to cut income taxes, or when legislative leaders are pursuing tax cuts in other areas.
When it comes to incarceration facilities, the state could look to address the problem on the other end — reducing overcrowding through cashless bail for low-level, low-risk pretrial detainees. Some efforts have been made along those lines, but it seems unlikely a Legislature controlled by a GOP supermajority would embrace letting more people out of jail. Sen. Randy Smith, R-Tucker, offered a strange, barbaric proposal for reducing the sentences of drug offenders if they were to voluntarily get a vasectomy or hysterectomy, according to a story from the Cumberland News-Times.
“If you want to lessen your prison sentence, if you’re a man, you can get a vasectomy so you can’t produce anymore,” Smith said during a meeting with constituents last week, according to Times-News reporter Lindsay Renner-Wood. “If you’re a woman, then you get your tubes tied, so you don’t bring any more drug babies into the system. Now, you don’t have to. If you don’t, you’re going to jail for a very long time. If you volunteer for the program, then you get a lesser sentence.”
That’s the kind of towering intellect and out-of-the-box thinking the Legislature is working with. One shouldn’t hold out hope for a solution there.
In the end, the root of the problem is one West Virginia is very familiar with: a lack of resources, both financial and in the workforce. It’s hard to grapple with problems like that when the state has been losing population for 70 years and has never really had a stout economy outside of dwindling extraction industries that exploited so many of West Virginia’s communities. That’s not something a state solves by sterilizing inmates.
The state needs to invest in itself, instead of looking for ways to cut taxes for the wealthy or out-of-state corporate interests. But the latter has been the modus operandi for generations. It’s a cycle that’s not easy to break.