After rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, a lot of eyes were opened. In the wake of such an unimaginable event, there have been calls for unity from the highest and most-divided offices of Congress to the smallest city halls across the country.
This is as it should be. The continuing fracture of this country and its people has caused many problems over the years, but none so shocking and symbolic as a group of violent conspiracy theorists attacking the nation’s seat of government in an effort to subvert certifying an election, among other, sinister aims.
Those who participated, including incoming West Virginia Delegate Derrick Evans, R-Wayne, are being arrested and face federal charges, as they should. After a unified call from West Virginia Democrats and Republicans, Evans resigned, which was the right thing to do. He’s facing the consequences for what he did, and will face more if found guilty of the crimes of which he is accused.
Evans is a prime example that, while West Virginians and Americans should call for and seek unity, it doesn’t mean those who took things too far are absolved of the role they played, no matter who they are.
For far too long, leaders indulged the dangerous whims of a president clearly unfit for office, including immediately after that president claimed to have won an election he clearly and cleanly lost. Those in Congress, some of whom actively encouraged the president’s behavior and others who turned a blind eye, only called for unity after the mob they helped create came for them.
Those who swallowed the lies of an unhinged president and online conspiracy cultists didn’t become radicalized overnight. Many are now stunned to find out they’ve lost their jobs or have been placed on no-fly lists because they’ve been identified as part of last week’s tragedy. It’s unlikely they’ll simply snap out of their mindset. What they’re going through now might only serve to enrage them further.
But real consequences are necessary. Without them, continued domestic terror incidents aren’t probable, they’re certain. Calls for coming together and working together are just words unless those who encouraged falsehoods and violence are held accountable. Those with the power to do so shouldn’t back down because they’re afraid of whom they might upset. This cancer has been allowed to spread virtually unchecked. It has to be irradiated and cut out before healing can begin.
Impeaching Donald Trump again might not do anything in terms of practical accountability. It’s a long process. Trump will likely be out of office before impeachment and a Senate trial could be conducted. But if Congress believes it’s the right thing to do, they need to do it, for that reason alone. If that same Congress and the American people feel those like Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tex., and Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., need to resign, then they need to pressure them to do so — as many are.
Those who stormed the Capitol and defiled the halls of U.S. government are learning actions have consequences. It should be no different for those who stoked the flames for so long.