BridgeValley Community and Technical College seemed poised to move from its home at the West Virginia Regional Technology Park in South Charleston to the former Stone & Thomas building in downtown Charleston.
But last week, the community college’s board of directors, which has a host of new members appointed by the West Virginia Senate, pulled the plug on that plan.
Just what is happening at BridgeValley and why has been difficult to discern lately.
The move to Charleston was presented as a solution to BridgeValley running out of space at its current location. The school had an enrollment of 1,800 students at the beginning of the semester. But it’s also possible the move was tied to a dispute over the school’s lease of Building 2000 at the technology park.
Remarks from college President Eunice Bellinger during last week’s meeting kicked up more dust around the issue. As the board was getting ready to go into a closed session, Bellinger said that, if the board was going to talk about BridgeValley’s location, she hoped members would take building safety, and staff and student health concerns at the current location, into account.
That was a curveball. No one could recall any safety concerns listed as a reason to exit Building 2000 in the technology park, although Bellinger insisted she had raised the issue more than once. Just what those health and safety concerns might be are unclear. Bellinger made vague references to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, but said she couldn’t get into “the nitty gritty of it.”
BridgeValley’s rescinded master plan, of which the move to Charleston was a part, does mention Dow Chemical maintaining the parking lot at the building because of an adjacent retaining pond. However, the document doesn’t state whether the pond is health or safety concern.
If there is a situation at the technology park that is jeopardizing the health and safety of the faculty, staff and students at BridgeValley, it certainly should be disclosed. The Gazette-Mail is seeking more information.
For now, the situation at BridgeValley is murkier than ever.
One upshot of the school moving downtown was that an abandoned building would have been revitalized and more people would be traveling to that part of Charleston. Marshall University moved its Visual Arts Department into, coincidentally, an abandoned Stone & Thomas department store building in downtown Huntington about seven years ago. However, that project had public and private funding, and the building was across the street from the Pullman Square shopping development.
It’s hard to say if bringing BridgeValley to downtown Charleston would have given the area the same type of boost. It would have at least been some spark of life in a dead, disused building and a downtown area that badly needs anything it can get.