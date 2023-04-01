Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Former president Donald Trump continues to set historic firsts well past his time in office, as the only U.S. president to be impeached twice is now the first president to face a criminal indictment.

For now, though, a historic moment in this country’s history is all it is. There’s been no shortage of noise from ardent Trump supporters decrying the grand jury indictment as politically motivated, a witch hunt and, of course, having something to do with George Soros (a conspiracy theory/anti-Semitic dog whistle for “this is all the fault of the liberal Jewish cabal that secretly runs the world”). Even West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, knowingly or not, dipped into these deranged waters, releasing a video in which he parroted talking points of other right-wingers by calling the prosecutor on the case “Soros-backed.”

