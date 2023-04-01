Former president Donald Trump continues to set historic firsts well past his time in office, as the only U.S. president to be impeached twice is now the first president to face a criminal indictment.
For now, though, a historic moment in this country’s history is all it is. There’s been no shortage of noise from ardent Trump supporters decrying the grand jury indictment as politically motivated, a witch hunt and, of course, having something to do with George Soros (a conspiracy theory/anti-Semitic dog whistle for “this is all the fault of the liberal Jewish cabal that secretly runs the world”). Even West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, knowingly or not, dipped into these deranged waters, releasing a video in which he parroted talking points of other right-wingers by calling the prosecutor on the case “Soros-backed.”
On the other side of the aisle, there are people who are in a celebratory mood over news of the indictment, believing judicial comeuppance has finally arrived for the man who smashed the norms of governance, sucked up to authoritarians, fictionalized an account of election fraud and sought to cling to power by encouraging a mob to storm the U.S. Capitol.
This case out of New York, of course, has nothing to do with any of that — although Trump is under multiple investigations ranging from his role in the Jan. 6 riot to meddling with the election in Georgia and possibly violating the Espionage Act by keeping a cache of classified documents at his house.
This case is about hush money paid to an adult film actress during the 2016 campaign so she wouldn’t speak about her alleged sexual escapades with Trump, and how those payments could’ve constituted fraud. That’s what everyone thinks it’s about, anyway. The truth is that no one knows, because, as of this writing, although the criminal indictment has been confirmed, it hasn’t been unsealed. Anything anyone says about what Trump is facing right now is pure guesswork; educated guesswork in some instances, but guesswork nonetheless.
If people want to be mad because they think a former or sitting president is above the law or is being unfairly targeted, that’s fine. If people want to celebrate this moment as proving to them no one is above the law, that’s fine, too. But no one should be arguing the merits of a case when they don’t know the charges, let alone any of the evidence that supported bringing the case before a grand jury.
Trump has a right to due process, and it will be followed. It’ll probably be messy, heated and just plain strange, not only because it’s the first time this has happened, but Trump’s presence and the devotion of his followers bring that type of atmosphere to even the most mundane of events.
There’s plenty to unpack about the historic nature of the moment or what type of carnival antics might surround this case, but all of that is just noise right now. Engage with it at your own risk.