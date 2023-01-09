Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

As homegrown insurgents attacked the halls of government, the man who had gathered and inspired such cultish, delusional devotion said relatively little, watching the mayhem unfold from elsewhere.

In fact, former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro was in a Florida mansion — the new retirement community/stewing pot of preference for would-be authoritarians — as his supporters stormed the Brazilian congress, presidential palace and supreme court Sunday.

