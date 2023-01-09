As homegrown insurgents attacked the halls of government, the man who had gathered and inspired such cultish, delusional devotion said relatively little, watching the mayhem unfold from elsewhere.
In fact, former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro was in a Florida mansion — the new retirement community/stewing pot of preference for would-be authoritarians — as his supporters stormed the Brazilian congress, presidential palace and supreme court Sunday.
Like former U.S. president Donald Trump did in 2020, Bolsonaro, who took office in 2018, lied to his supporters before last year’s election by saying the only way he could lose was through fraud. He cast constant, unwarranted and unsupported doubts on the election process, with the same idiocy around a glaring blind spot that afflicted far-right Republicans in the United States: calling elections rigged before they happen suppresses the vote from one’s most ardent supporters.
Bolsonaro once said only God could remove him from office. But he’s now the houseguest of an MMA fighter in Orlando. Bolsonaro was about 3,600 miles away from his office as his sad devotees tried to stop the transfer of power in his home country.
What’s sadder is that Trumpism undoubtedly had an influence on Bolsonaro. American democracy has been around for 246 years and survived a Civil War, yet a reality-show president nearly tore the country apart, culminating in violence at the U.S. Capitol once thought unimaginable. Brazil only emerged from a military dictatorship in the 1960s. Democracy is a new and fragile thing to the South American nation. Instead of cherishing it, Bolsonaro looked to hard-right, populist movements elsewhere for inspiration, even publicly pining for the return of a militaristic iron fist in Brazil to keep the populace in line.
The inherent flaws in such figures are many, including that, eventually, everyone becomes a target. It’s all about personal grievance, ego and pride. Government isn’t managed so much as it is grifted for personal benefit or wielded against perceived enemies. And, of course, an authoritarian always wins, and if he doesn’t, he was cheated. These strategies can work for gaining power granted by the people, but they’re not well-suited to keeping it. Once in office and having no plan to produce any results, the attitude of grievance and a sense of some sort of fight must continue, typically against phantom enemies.
As Americans already know, it will take Brazilians years to recover from the aftermath of Sunday’s attacks on government. It will certainly be a strain on such a young system. It’s a shame the United States was unable to provide a better example for such an impressionable nation to follow.