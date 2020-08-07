Many of West Virginia’s primary and secondary roads are in terrible shape. It’s often been raised as a concern for economic development and attracting outside money to invest in West Virginia, whether that be through new businesses or tourism.
But Gov. Jim Justice’s plan to use $50 million in federal money designated to help the state with its coronavirus response to instead tackle road projects is a poor allocation of the funds and is asking for trouble.
The Justice administration this week unveiled 95 road projects designated as a hindrance to emergency medical response that would be fixed with federal CARES Act money. A Gazette-Mail examination of the proposal found only two of those projects, accounting for $740,000 out of the $50 million total, are direct routes to hospitals. Most of the projects are miles from medical facilities.
Justice is allocating the funds on the theory that it can be argued many of these road conditions impede emergency response.
The governor himself has insisted the plan is sound because he believes the federal government will loosen its guidelines on CARES Act funding. In doing so, he’s admitting that this might not be a proper use of funding but he’s placing a bet that it will be. That could put the state on the hook for $50 million, if the federal government objects.
Furthermore, using emergency funding for roads smacks of election-year politics, which Justice says he is against in regard to the coronavirus crisis.
A deeper problem, and one that has dogged the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic from the start, is that Justice allocated this money under his own authority. He consulted local attorneys but not relevant state agencies, such as the Attorney General’s Office, let alone the Legislature. One man continues to determine where and how this money should be spent, and decisions like this one are certainly questionable.
It’s also simply a bad use of the funds. COVID-19 cases in West Virginia, while trailing national trends for a long time, are starting to rapidly increase. Money for medical facilities, workers and protective equipment will be needed, and should be going out now so that the state’s medical infrastructure can handle a surge.
It’s going to be needed, to continue keeping afloat businesses hurt by the virus and employees who can’t work.
Spending $50 million out of $1.25 billion might seem like a drop in the bucket, but every cent is going to be needed, if West Virginia continues to trend in the direction it is heading.
Possible entanglements over the use of the funding could hurt the allocation of more aid in the future. Gov. Justice needs to rethink this project and call the Legislature into special session to get federal money funneled to where it is most needed in response to the actual crisis.