Last week, the pharmaceutical firm Pfizer announced that it had a COVID-19 vaccine that was shown to be 90% effective in trials. Moderna announced this week that its vaccine, so far, has shown to be 95% effective.
This is wonderful news, as coronavirus cases surpassed 11 million in the United States and deaths exceeded 247,000 as of Tuesday morning. It’s also good news for West Virginia, where case numbers have exploded in recent weeks. As of Tuesday, there were more than 10,700 active cases in the state, and 13 more deaths brought the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 598.
Coronavirus hospitalizations have hit record highs in the Mountain State, and the color-coded Department of Health and Human Resources map also showed a significant shift Tuesday, with 17 counties in high-risk orange and four in highest-risk red, while only 10 counties were at green, the lowest level for outbreaks or risk of spread.
More testing has contributed to higher case counts in West Virginia, but public health officials also have said the virus is simply spreading at a higher rate through community contact.
Two vaccines with effective rates above 90% are more than U.S. public health authorities had hoped for. But West Virginians, along with everyone else in the country, will have to remain vigilant and patient before life can return to normal.
Pfizer and Moderna have yet to finish their clinical trials, expected to wrap up next month. After that, the vaccines will have to get emergency approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. At that point, it is expected that both companies would have enough of their vaccines on hand to inoculate 20 million people, combined, according to a story in The Washington Post. Those doses will go to health care workers and emergency responders. After that, the most at-risk — the elderly and those with serious underlying health conditions — would be prioritized. Then, the vaccine would be administered to the general public.
Both companies still have to figure out how to produce hundreds of millions of doses of the vaccines, and how to effectively distribute them. If all goes well, according to U.S. health officials, the vaccine should be available to the general public by April — about five months from now and a little more than a year since many states began short-term lockdowns and school and event cancellations after the pandemic first hit.
Hope is on the horizon, but it’s more important than ever for West Virginians to wear masks, practice social distancing and make good decisions about things like social or church gatherings and travel. If you can’t live with government rules and guidelines about things like masks, exercise your right to stay home.
Many people are mentally exhausted and frayed from eight months of living with this pandemic. COVID-19 will make more West Virginians sick and, unfortunately, more will die before April 2021. But West Virginians can minimize the impact by using the tools at their disposal until the vaccines arrive.
It works best if everyone can come together and acknowledge that today’s inconvenience is keeping others healthy and alive for tomorrow. West Virginia will get through this, if its people can cooperate and do what’s best, not only for themselves, but for their family, friends and neighbors.