Charlotte Lane, chairwoman of the West Virginia Public Service Commission, shared an interesting column this week on ways West Virginians can save money on their energy bills.
Going with a Halloween metaphor, she refers to “vampire energy” lurking in your home, and she’s not referring to Colin Robinson from “What We Do in the Shadows.” This is old, practical advice many have heard for years; suggestions such as unplugging phone chargers and microwaves when not in use, or plugging them into surge protectors that can be turned off, because they’re still drawing power and driving up your electric bill when plugged in. Simply taking a DVR out of standby mode can save you up to $50 a year, Lane says.
OK, fine. These are practical suggestions that can save West Virginians a few dollars here and there. Who knows, it might add up over time.
It won’t change the fact that West Virginians pay a lot more for electricity than customers in many other states. That’s because about 90% of electricity used in West Virginia comes from coal-fired power plants. Over the past two decades, coal has gone from one of the cheapest sources of generating electricity to the most expensive. West Virginia’s reliance on burning coal for electricity is out of balance with the rest of the country, where it makes up about 20% of the energy grid. That’s still much more than a lot of renewables individually, although it’s dead even when looking at all renewables combined.
Despite coal’s decline as an energy source and its rising cost, Lane and the West Virginia PSC have done everything they can to keep the Mountain State reliant on the industry. The West Virginia PSC approved a plan to upgrade coal-fired plants originally set to shutter by 2028. Those plants provide power to West Virginians, but also to customers in Kentucky and Virginia. The public service commissions in those states rejected the upgrades as too expensive and out of step with energy industry trends. No problem, said the West Virginia PSC, ruling that not only could utility companies make these upgrades to keep the plants alive longer, but also allowing them to pay for the projects through massive rate hikes on customers in West Virginia.
American Electric Power subsidiaries were back earlier this year in front of the PSC seeking approval for another $297 million in rate hikes, which breaks down to a little more than $18 a month per customer in West Virginia. The PSC has yet to render a decision. This is all happening while that commission and the West Virginia Legislature attempt to force coal-fired plants to operate at 69% capacity, even when it makes no financial or practical sense.
Right now, the average West Virginian pays at least $155 a month for electricity. That’s up 150% compared to 15 years ago. Gradual increases in costs are expected with a lot of things, but the spike in electricity costs in West Virginia is on a different level and driven by greed. Unplug all the phone chargers, televisions and computers you want. It won’t mitigate the efforts of an agency stacked with coal-baron cronies keeping the industry alive with policies that punish the customer in one of the nation’s poorest states.