Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Charlotte Lane, chairwoman of the West Virginia Public Service Commission, shared an interesting column this week on ways West Virginians can save money on their energy bills.

Going with a Halloween metaphor, she refers to “vampire energy” lurking in your home, and she’s not referring to Colin Robinson from “What We Do in the Shadows.” This is old, practical advice many have heard for years; suggestions such as unplugging phone chargers and microwaves when not in use, or plugging them into surge protectors that can be turned off, because they’re still drawing power and driving up your electric bill when plugged in. Simply taking a DVR out of standby mode can save you up to $50 a year, Lane says.

Recommended for you