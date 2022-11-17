There’s a media and candidate criticism of voters that has existed for a long time and has been used in West Virginia a lot lately, accusing citizens of “voting against their own best interests.”
The idea, as it pertains to West Virginia, is that voters keep electing Republicans despite the party’s legislative attacks on labor unions, public education, equality and environmental health and safety, while kowtowing to out-of-state business and corporate interests. We at the Gazette-Mail have used the term in this context before, although more recently we’ve tried not to for a few reasons.
In one sense, it implies that voters are uninformed or have been duped. Sure, some voters are probably more informed than others, but no one really knows specifically why voters make one choice or another at an election terminal or when filling out an absentee ballot. There are certainly correlations with cultural phenomena, like the nationalizing of local politics, which includes voting GOP to “own the libs,” even if the GOP has a generally poor record of looking out for constituents. But it’s usually more complicated than that.
The West Virginia Democratic Party did a poor job of adjusting and preserving its base when voter trends were starting to turn against it. The state party was almost completely paralyzed for the better part of a decade as the Republican Party began taking control of state government. It’s only within the past few months that West Virginia Democrats have obtained new leadership and started to rebuild, and it’s at a time when the party’s fortunes couldn’t be much worse.
If there’s no decent Democratic candidate on the ballot, West Virginia voters aren’t given much choice on which way to lean. Even then, it’s doubtful a voter is thinking, when filling out a ballot, “This will screw me over good, and I deserve it.”
There’s only one clearly identifiable case of someone voting against their own interests in last week’s election that we’re aware of, coming courtesy of Joshua Higginbotham, a Republican and former member of the House of Delegates who was making a state Senate run this year. GOP operatives tried to stymie Higginbotham’s candidacy, perhaps because he is openly gay, by recruiting a ringer to run against him in the primary. Turns out the ringer wasn’t eligible because she hadn’t lived in West Virginia for the requisite five years and got tossed off the ballot. Higginbotham still lost the May primary to Democrat-turned-Republican Mark Hunt.
Last week, in a since-deleted tweet, Higginbotham noted that he voted for Republicans even though he knows many of the people in the West Virginia GOP don’t approve of him having the right to get married or to raise a child. Now, that is voting against your own interests. There probably aren’t many better-informed voters in West Virginia than Higginbotham, and he acknowledged he knows full well the GOP in West Virginia is hostile toward LGBTQ rights. Still, he claims he voted red on Election Day. As one Twitter user said to Higginbotham, “Maybe you should stop voting for people who hate you.” Yeah, maybe.
The Higginbothams of the world aside, it can be hard to determine why people vote the way they do, and while some see these trends as voters going against what’s good for them, it’s not ideal to assume that. No matter the situation, telling voters they are morons isn’t a great way of reaching them or changing their minds.
Having good candidates who can articulate policy and point to real plans or achievements while pointing out differences with their opponents on issues, rather than through attacks, is still the best way to go. That can be difficult to do in today’s political environment, but hard work on the campaign trail generally pays off.
If a candidate or news outlet thinks voters are uninformed, they need to inform them, and do it honestly, not look down on them and say they don’t know what’s good for them. That’s not only arrogant, but counterproductive.