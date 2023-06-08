It’s a sad and frustrating time for the West Virginia State Police, the family and friends of a slain trooper and, indeed, most West Virginians.
State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard, 37, was shot and killed in the line of duty last week while responding to a shots-fired call in Mingo County. Timothy Kennedy, 29, of Beech Creek, was arrested after a seven-hour manhunt and charged with first-degree murder in Maynard’s death.
The question lingering on the minds and lips of everyone around this tragedy is a simple and yet profound, “Why?”
Why did Maynard have to die? Why did this senseless act of violence occur? Why was the suspect in the area and actively posing a threat, forcing residents to shelter in place? Why did he reportedly shoot another man, which prompted the emergency call? Why did the suspect allegedly ambush responding officers, including Maynard?
Some of those questions will never be answered. Those pertaining to the details of the case probably will be, but it will take time as the criminal justice process runs its course.
All anyone can do at the moment is wait for those answers while mourning the loss of an officer who made the ultimate sacrifice his profession can claim. They can recall Maynard’s kindness and sense of humor, as many did during his memorial service on Wednesday. They can honor his memory, as hundreds of law enforcement officers from around the country and region, and area residents, did by turning up in Delbarton to pay their respects.
Eventually, the answers will come. Unfortunately, they might not satisfy the grief and anger felt by an entire state in this tragic moment. They seldom do.
In the case of slain Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson, killed in the line of duty in 2020, all that was learned was that the incident should never have happened.
If the man convicted of killing her, who was suspected of drug possession, had simply complied with her commands, he’d likely be out of jail by now and Johnson would still be here. Instead, addled by panic and paranoia, Joshua Phillips engaged in a struggle with Johnson that resulted in a fatal exchange of gunfire. Johnson lost her life and Phillips is serving 40 years in prison.
One can really only hope the details surrounding Maynard’s death help to serve justice in answering for such a heinous crime and that no one need mourn a fallen officer again, although the demands of such an important civic duty bear that heavy risk.