It’s a sad and frustrating time for the West Virginia State Police, the family and friends of a slain trooper and, indeed, most West Virginians.

State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard, 37, was shot and killed in the line of duty last week while responding to a shots-fired call in Mingo County. Timothy Kennedy, 29, of Beech Creek, was arrested after a seven-hour manhunt and charged with first-degree murder in Maynard’s death.

