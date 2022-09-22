In an old episode of “The Simpsons,” local news anchor Kent Brockman declares that Springfield has come down with “football fever” as a highly anticipated game approaches. The only cure, Brockman advises in that sort of chuckling, playful local news inflection, is to take two tickets and attend the game. Immediately, a lower, stern voice issues a rapidly spoken disclaimer: “Warning, tickets should not be taken internally.”
Watching from his living room couch with wife Marge and son Bart, Homer Simpson remarks, “See, because of me, now they have a warning.”
Like many jokes from the show’s first few seasons, now 30 years in the rearview mirror, it’s hard to tell these days if it’s funny because it’s true or if it’s sad for the same reason.
Just this week, for instance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had to issue a warning against marinating and cooking chicken with Nyquil, or any other, similar over-the-counter cold and cough medications. This came in response to videos posted to the social media platform TikTok showing people cooking and consuming the “sleepy chicken” recipe. The posts are making the rounds as a sort of “challenge.”
According to National Public Radio, the “sleepy chicken” thing started off several years ago as a joke on Twitter. It was just a couple of photos of chicken doused in Nyquil. No one was seen actually making it or eating it. Memes and other humorous posts around the idea had been circulating for a long time before morphing into a real thing people were trying.
The person who is believed to be responsible for the first “sleepy chicken” Twitter post told NPR the humor was probably lost on younger audiences. In an ironic ode to the whole nature of the larger problem, the originator of the joke blamed the FDA for failing to tell the public sooner not to smother chicken in Nyquil, bake or boil it and eat it. Of course, recognizing such irony would require some acceptance of responsibility.
It’s true, however, that context or intent on social media can be lost on many. What is or isn’t a joke depends just as much on the interpretation of those viewing it as the intention of the person who posted it. You know what would’ve helped? A warning saying “This is a joke, do not do this!” Sure, it might seem like that should be obvious. A disclaimer could take away a bit of the humorous edge, too, and some might not even see it. But consider where the alternative lands everyone.
As for the FDA not acting sooner, well, the agency probably just became aware of the issue. But to humor this point to some degree, it’s true that not everyone is experienced in pharmacology or chemistry. TikTok caters mostly to younger users, who might not know, as the FDA pointed out, that exposing a drug like Nyquil to boiling temperatures concentrates the drug’s properties, and even inhaling the resulting fumes can cause hallucinations.
Now, there are some who do know this, and it’s the whole point of them trying it. But that doesn’t apply to everyone, and, according to the FDA, inhaling the fumes from Nyquil and similar cold medications can cause serious lung damage, and even death.
It doesn’t help that younger audiences haven’t grown up with limited cable television options and decades of Nyquil TV advertisements. Anyone who has seen those ads over several years knows the drug’s resulting reputation from the never-plainly stated but certainly implied idea that what separates Nyquil from other medications isn’t that it will make you sleepy, but that it will knock you the hell out. The liquid form is 10% alcohol, which helps dissolve other active ingredients. Some people find themselves in trouble just taking a normal dose of the stuff for legitimate purposes mere feet outside the nearest room with a bed or couch.
Nyquil is now another product in a long list over which a complete loss of institutional common sense has occurred. So, now, like when people were posting videos supposedly eating laundry detergent pods in 2018, there’s an official FDA warning. It wouldn’t be surprising if Nyquil bottles and boxes soon contain a large warning label not to bake the stuff with chicken, in addition to the numerous other warnings already displayed. All because, yep, someone tried that.