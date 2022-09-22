Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

In an old episode of “The Simpsons,” local news anchor Kent Brockman declares that Springfield has come down with “football fever” as a highly anticipated game approaches. The only cure, Brockman advises in that sort of chuckling, playful local news inflection, is to take two tickets and attend the game. Immediately, a lower, stern voice issues a rapidly spoken disclaimer: “Warning, tickets should not be taken internally.”

Watching from his living room couch with wife Marge and son Bart, Homer Simpson remarks, “See, because of me, now they have a warning.”

Stories you might like

Recommended for you