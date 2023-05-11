Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins got off with a slight suspension (three games) and a $1 million fine — a little less than a quarter of his annual salary as the state’s highest-paid employee — for using a homophobic slur (and dragging Catholics into the mix) in a radio interview in Cincinnati earlier this week.

It doesn’t seem all that drastic a consequence, given the ease with which Huggins uttered those words, but that’s not surprising. As we said earlier this week, West Virginia has frequently been the backdrop for national stories on this type of behavior from public officials. Many state leaders in the Legislature and other public offices have been downright hostile toward those outside of what they consider the correct sexual orientation, political affiliation, religious alignment and skin color.

