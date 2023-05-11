West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins got off with a slight suspension (three games) and a $1 million fine — a little less than a quarter of his annual salary as the state’s highest-paid employee — for using a homophobic slur (and dragging Catholics into the mix) in a radio interview in Cincinnati earlier this week.
It doesn’t seem all that drastic a consequence, given the ease with which Huggins uttered those words, but that’s not surprising. As we said earlier this week, West Virginia has frequently been the backdrop for national stories on this type of behavior from public officials. Many state leaders in the Legislature and other public offices have been downright hostile toward those outside of what they consider the correct sexual orientation, political affiliation, religious alignment and skin color.
It seemed unlikely anyone who could really hold Huggins’ feet to the fire, including oft-outspoken and occasionally beleaguered WVU President E. Gordon Gee, would choose to do so.
For what it’s worth, Huggins has profusely apologized twice. He says he’ll do better going forward. For his sake, he’d better. A second chance can be a rare thing, and some would say Huggins has already had a few. WVU has handed the coach an extra length of rope and dared Huggins not to hang himself with it.
That’s not unprecedented in the coaching world.
Some readers will recall the waning days of legendary men’s basketball coach and possible sociopath Bobby Knight at Indiana University. Knight had won three national titles for the Hoosiers, which bought him a lot of leeway and near god-like status, despite his disturbing public behavior in games and news conferences.
There was a shift in collegiate athletics and sensibilities that had firmed up by the late 1990s, and fewer players were willing to run through a wall for a guy like Knight, who might head butt them on the bench or unleash insane and profane tirades on them in practice. Behavior that was previously overlooked became more problematic, especially as elite recruits and wins started drying up.
The situation reached a boiling point in early 2000, when video surfaced of Knight, now 13 years removed from his last national title, choking one of his players during practice. IU didn’t fire him. Instead, the university instituted a “zero tolerance policy” for the coach.
The move was kind of underhanded but also brilliant. It laid the groundwork for Knight’s firing in a way that put the onus on the coach and took some of the heat off of administrators (most of whom had to know Knight wouldn’t be able to abide by such a strict standard of conduct). Sure enough, a few months later, Knight supposedly got into an altercation with a student for yelling “Hey, Knight!” at him rather than calling him “Mr. Knight” or “Coach Knight.”
Knight had put his head in the noose and the planks beneath his feet dropped open. His 29-year run at IU was over.
To be clear, Bob Huggins is not Bobby Knight. But he is part of a dying breed in college basketball in that same vein of hard-nosed coaches who demand a lot from their players on and off the court while not always modeling that behavior themselves. For better or worse, the success of the program also is tied to what people are willing to tolerate (see University of Alabama men’s basketball team this past season).
Huggins reportedly has landed one of his most promising teams to date via the machinations of the transfer portal. He’s generally beloved at WVU, his alma mater. But there’s no room for further error. This seems like a true second chance, without a third or fourth in the bank.