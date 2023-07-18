Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

There are all kinds of dates in U.S. history baked into the country’s collective consciousness. Some, like July 4, are dates of celebration. Others, such as Dec. 7 or Sept. 11, live in infamy. There are anniversaries of joy, pride, angst and sorrow.

One date that should generate all kinds of emotions — most of them centered around frustration or annoyance — just passed relatively unnoticed.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you