There are all kinds of dates in U.S. history baked into the country’s collective consciousness. Some, like July 4, are dates of celebration. Others, such as Dec. 7 or Sept. 11, live in infamy. There are anniversaries of joy, pride, angst and sorrow.
One date that should generate all kinds of emotions — most of them centered around frustration or annoyance — just passed relatively unnoticed.
Sunday marked the 88th anniversary of the first parking meter entering service. That’s right, the ticking box that has been eating Americans’ coins with mixed results for nearly 90 years made its debut in Oklahoma City on July 16, 1935.
It was a newspaper publisher, Carl C. Magee, who came up with the idea. Oklahoma City was having problems providing places to park as cars were becoming commonplace and began to crowd the city’s downtown area. Unsurprisingly, there was a great deal of controversy over the idea of paying for parking. As History.com reports, many found the idea “un-American” and saw it as analogous to a tax on their cars. If they only knew ... .
In a way, the parking meter is a tribute to how innovation, often associated with industriousness in the United States, requires change (no pun intended).
The invention of the automobile would lead not only to expanded travel, but highways, interstates, traffic laws, gas stations, ever-evolving safety standards and features that are now venturing into electric motors and vehicles that can virtually drive themselves, among other things.
The parking meter is a great example of how the dawn of the automobile caused an unintended, specific problem that then required a solution. So, along came the meter, starting nearly a century’s worth of debate from coast to coast over the accuracy of an arrow ticking across a measurement line.
There are now an estimated 5 million meters in the United States. Of course, the parking meter also made the meter attendant a necessity, creating a thankless job that is almost universally scorned and associated with sadists. For nearly as long as there have been cars, there have been slips of paper left on windshields capable of making a person feel the forces of the universe have conspired against them.
But that’s the way it goes with anything. People now get aggravated when a device that fits in their hand and allows them to make phone calls, shop, take photos, play games or find out nearly any factoid isn’t working fast enough. (In most places, those devices also allow a person to pay for a parking meter without rooting around a car seat for spare coins.) Talking to someone who is, in theory, capable of solving a problem with someone’s smartphone is a prospect associated with torture and makes the meter attendant profession appear downright noble.
One thing the parking meter has going for it is cost. The first meters installed in Oklahoma City charged a nickel for an hour’s worth of time. While rates fluctuate, especially in larger, metropolitan areas, in most parts of Charleston a quarter will still buy an hour. As inflation goes, that’s not bad, considering a gallon of gas in 1935 was 19 cents, and the national average as of Monday morning was $3.56 ($3.37 in West Virginia).