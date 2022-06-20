Fifty years ago last week, five men were arrested during a break-in at the Democratic National Committee’s Headquarters at the Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C.
It would come to light that the men were attempting to wiretap DNC phones and, over two years, the story unraveled, leading all the way to President Richard Nixon and unveiling disturbing details of the Republican president’s paranoia, dirty tricks, abuse of power and last-ditch attempt to stay in office by firing everyone he thought could hold him accountable.
Famously, it was far-right Sen. Barry Goldwater, R-Ariz., who told Nixon that, when impeachment in the House led to a trial in the Senate, the president would have maybe four votes to keep him in office, and Goldwater was not one of them. With the walls closing in, Nixon resigned on Aug. 8, 1974, leaving a scarred nation in his wake.
The parallels are unavoidable as, in the present, the House Select Committee unveils its findings on the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol as President Donald Trump sought to cling to power with baseless accusations of a stolen or fraudulent election.
Nixon’s actions were chilling. His own ramblings caught on a recording system that he’d had installed, his use of a slush fund for political sabotage against the Democrats, the revelation of his “enemies list,” his attempt to use the CIA to bully the FBI off the case; it’s all still very disturbing to revisit in detail.
Yet, it somehow feels almost tame, or a sort of gentleman’s subversion of democracy, compared to what happened on Jan. 6.
The most obvious difference is that, although there were certainly things happening behind closed doors, there was nothing subtle about the attack on the Capitol. An event was promoted. The outgoing president, exhausting ridiculous efforts in the courts to find some purchase in his pathetic claims of fraud, called his followers to the rally in D.C. He told them everything hinged on Vice President Mike Pence throwing out the results of the election (something no vice president actually has the authority to do), and then he turned the foaming crowd loose.
Some domestic terror groups left the speech early. Following Trump’s every word leading up to that day, they already had organized plans to breach the Capitol. They possibly had plans to kill Pence, or any lawmaker they came into contact with. The mob chanted “Hang Mike Pence!” as it moved through the halls of government. Others eerily chanted “Naaancy,” in a hunt for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
Democracy held because Pence obeyed his oath of office, and most members of Congress, reassembled after being evacuated during the riot, obeyed theirs, with the exception of a chunk of cowardly Republicans (Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., and Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., among them) who voted to invalidate Electoral College votes, trying to lend legitimacy to Trump’s claims despite the mob that had just come for them.
Many of the more than 800 people charged in the riot, including a few West Virginians — at least two of whom held public office — were easily identified. Like Nixon recording himself, rioters took pictures of themselves or live-streamed storming the Capitol on social media. Nixon was forced to hand over his tapes. The photos and videos from Jan. 6 rioters were on Twitter or Facebook or other platforms for the world to see.
Another key difference is that, when Nixon realized he was out of options, he knew he had to resign. From the evidence presented by the Jan. 6 committee, Trump knew, or at least was told, everything he was trying, from the lawsuits to floating the lunatic idea that the vice president could overturn an election, was fruitless. He pursued it anyway. When one crazy theory was dismissed, he’d simply ask for the next pitch.
According to testimony from Pence’s staff, Trump and attorney John Eastman leaned on the vice president for two days leading up to Jan. 6, asking if Pence would refuse to certify the electoral votes or suspend the certification and send the election back to the states. Neither action was legal, and testimony indicates Trump and Eastman knew it. They didn’t care. This was their last gasp, and there was no Barry Goldwater to tell Trump that, if he tried this, he’d be impeached and find no safety in the Senate.
Instead, Trump was enabled by the likes of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who excoriated the actions of Jan. 6 and blamed the president but wouldn’t hold him accountable in a Senate trial. In fact, McConnell and his peers should have spoken up long before Jan. 6, as Trump and his sycophants lobbed copious theories at the wall to see if anything would stick, while continuing to rile Trump’s devoted and delusional base. Instead, GOP lawmakers did nothing. Some even encouraged the outgoing president. And Trump continues to bear his grudge and wield his influence, appearing at GOP events and peddling his poison every chance he gets.
Faith in democracy was seriously weakened by the Watergate scandal. But both faith and democracy have been crippled by everything around and following Jan. 6. The culmination of Watergate proved that no one, not even the president, is above the law. Fifty years later, that precedent, like so many others that have built this country, is under serious threat.