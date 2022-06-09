It’s hard to believe that Charleston’s streets, normally abuzz for two weeks every year for FestivALL, have been mostly empty the past two years, as the COVID-19 pandemic severely altered the city’s annual celebration of the arts and cultures, local and distant.
There was no arguing the decision in 2020. Some events were conducted online, but it obviously wasn’t the same. Last year, it was a tougher call, especially with other events like Live on the Levee returning, but organizers decided a hybrid format was best. Some in-person events took place outdoors. Still, many staples like the Capitol Street Art Fair were altered or replaced with events that limited crowds and enforced public safety guidelines.
These were difficult decisions and adaptations for FestivALL organizers to make, but they were the right ones. Patience has been rewarded, and it’s good to see the event returning in full, beginning this weekend.
Summer could be a renaissance period for Charleston. Professional baseball and the aforementioned levee concerts returned last year and are in full swing this year. Add FestivALL, Multifest and the long-awaited return of the Sternwheel Regatta (already on ice for 11 years before COVID-19 hit) and Charleston’s streets should be hives of socialization, activity and commerce by the time fall rolls around.
It’s reasonable to suspect attendance at these events will be high, given that many West Virginians haven’t been fully out and about during the worst stages of the pandemic. The numbers also might be bolstered by the fact that most won’t have to break the bank to drive somewhere to enjoy live music, arts, entertainment and food.
Here’s hoping this all contributes, not just to a return to normal in Charleston but to a better than normal.