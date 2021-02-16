Chief executives holding high political office in the United States once wielded authority by might of wit and skill in diplomacy, navigating agendas — theirs and others’ — by deft political hand and subtlety infused with stature.
So rich was the aura of George Washington, for example, that his entrance into a room was felt as much as seen. He commanded by sheer force of being.
All this has given way to the mindless vulgarity of modernity, a time when a deposed president and his emulators provide a crude twist on President Theodore Roosevelt’s maxim: Speak loudly and carry a big schtick.
Gov. Jim Justice, a man of broad physique and broader ego, is a case in point.
He professes a love for coal, but cares little or nothing for those who mine it or the land from which it comes, evidenced by millions of dollars in court settlements and judgments over unpaid bills and fines. He professes his love for West Virginia, but that extends to the precise point that he can control it, evidenced by his manipulation of coronavirus relief money and allowing his companies to veer from rules he expects others to obey.
Jimbothink keeps him from confronting the realities about himself, which he conceals by lapsing into Jimbospeak, both phenomena entailing his saying one thing, doing another and insisting that the former be believed, that it matters only what the ears hear, not what the eyes see. The ears hear him calling for the passage of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion rescue plan — “If we actually throw away some money right now,” he said, “so what?” — but the eyes see the governor sitting on tens of millions of dollars in federal coronavirus money, spending as it politically behooves him.
Immersed in Jimbothink, in a world where he can do no wrong, where he is the source of all that is good, where he is “the economic engine” of his state — still among the nation’s poorest after four years of Jimboeconomics – the governor is incredulous that anyone, particularly the so-called state’s newspaper, could see anything other than sheer goodness and lustrous brilliance in him.
This is easier to understand than many of the Jimboisms the governor utters. Justice naturally wonders how anyone could doubt him, because he has constructed around him a world in which doubt can be expressed only to the point that he or his handlers allow it. We call this JimboTV, the 171st edition of which airs today. That is the number of virtual COVID-19 news briefings the governor has held since the pandemic began.
In these virtual news briefings, which by their modifier indicate they are for the news media, the governor’s handlers determine who among the press will be permitted to ask questions. Follow-up questions are not permitted. This differs, as the Gazette-Mail explained in a front-page Sunday story, from how governors in other states handle similar briefings. Elsewhere, reporters are allotted the balance of time for questions during briefings and may ask follow-ups.
Conversely, according to Jimbothink, a question smacking of doubt is a personal insult deserving of a response in kind, which, on Monday, resulted in a string of false claims about the questioner without opportunity for rebuttal. This is Jimboworld. We are just living in it.
In Jimboworld, the governor is the lone star around whom we each orbit.