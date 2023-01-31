Regular readers of the Gazette-Mail Opinion Pages are familiar with the nickname “bad idea factory” being applied to the West Virginia Legislature. It’s occasionally pulled out (usually by columnist Phil Kabler) when discussing short-sighted economic policy or culture war legislation.
However, believe it or not, it could be worse. If the Capitol during the legislative session in West Virginia is a factory of bad policy, government offices in Florida (which, like West Virginia, are almost all under Republican control) are a massive industrial park churning out the stuff of dystopian nightmares.
West Virginians have heard Gov. Jim Justice speak admiringly about the Sunshine State’s lack of an income tax. Hopefully, Justice isn’t getting any other ideas from recent developments in the land of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Last year saw the passage of the “don’t say gay” bill, which bars education on gender identity and sexuality at certain grade levels and limits such education at others. DeSantis’ crusade against anything deemed “woke,” also resulted in the “Stop Woke Act,” which bans any instruction in schools that might suggest status is linked to race, color or other social identifiers. The laws are so vague that Florida schools and libraries are clearing out their shelves for fear they might be in violation just by offering books on anything.
Some have pontificated that the vagueness is intentional. Keeping educators in a constant state of worry about what they can and can’t teach is viewed not as government overreach or bureaucratic subjugation, but as coming down hard on “liberal” policies in education, like teaching history accurately, or offering an Advanced Placement African American history course (which DeSantis also snuffed out).
Like the West Virginia Legislature, Floridian lawmakers are obsessed with the nonproblem of transgender students competing in athletics. So much so, that a panel of the Florida High School Athletic Association has recommended the state require female athletes to keep records of their menstrual cycles and submit those records to the schools. The full FHSAA is expected to vote on the proposal in late February.
That’s the GOP for you. The party of small government and obsessively monitoring records that meticulously detail the menstrual cycles of teenage girls.
The West Virginia Legislature has made overtures and advanced bills in the same vein as a lot of these Floridian policies and proposals, but hasn’t suggested anything so bizarre, intrusive, devious and ripe for malfeasance as keeping track of high school girls’ periods. So, thank God, West Virginia isn’t Florida — not yet, anyway.