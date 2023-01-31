Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Regular readers of the Gazette-Mail Opinion Pages are familiar with the nickname “bad idea factory” being applied to the West Virginia Legislature. It’s occasionally pulled out (usually by columnist Phil Kabler) when discussing short-sighted economic policy or culture war legislation.

However, believe it or not, it could be worse. If the Capitol during the legislative session in West Virginia is a factory of bad policy, government offices in Florida (which, like West Virginia, are almost all under Republican control) are a massive industrial park churning out the stuff of dystopian nightmares.

