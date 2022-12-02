This week, for the first time in nearly 30 years, there was a conviction for seditious conspiracy in the United States. Two convictions, actually.
Stewart Rhodes, founder of the radical, right-wing militant group the Oath Keepers, and Kelly Meggs, the leader of the group’s Florida chapter, were found guilty of the charge, along with other felonies, stemming from their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Three other Oath Keepers members were acquitted of seditious conspiracy, but found guilty on other felony counts.
The Oath Keepers came to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 with a specific plan, spurred on by the lies of then-President Donald Trump, who claimed — and continues to assert — that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him. Some have tried to spin the riot as a disorganized rally that got out of hand, carried out by people who didn’t understand the serious crimes they were committing. Mountains of evidence keep proving that wrong.
In the case of the Oath Keepers, evidence from the recent trial showed that they had a plan formulating almost immediately after it was clear Trump would not retain the presidency. That plan evolved to include stashing heavy weapons at a hotel in Alexandria, Virginia, to be distributed after the Oath Keepers stormed the Capitol. Rhodes believed Trump would deploy the Insurrection Act and deputize the Oath Keepers as an official militia, allowing them to take up arms, stop the certification of Electoral College votes on Jan. 6 and secure Trump as president.
Rhodes’ plan was violent, un-American and completely insane. And that’s exactly how its origins sounded to West Virginian Abdullah Rasheed, a member of the Mountain State’s Oath Keepers chapter, when he was on a GoToMeeting call with Rhodes and other Oath Keepers leaders on Nov. 9, 2020, which lasted more than two hours.
Rasheed took the stand in the early stages of the trial, nearly two months ago. He said he had expected to hear some general grousing about Biden winning on the Nov. 9, 2020, call. “But the more I listened to the call, it sounded like we were going to war against the United States government,” he said from the witness stand.
About 15 minutes into the call, Rasheed began recording the conversation, and, according to his testimony, he offered the recording up to authorities. Rasheed claimed that no one was interested in the recording prior to and even immediately after Jan. 6. He said he didn’t receive a response until spring 2021.
If true, Rasheed’s claim raises serious questions about whether the assault on the Capitol, which resulted in multiple deaths, hundreds of injuries and a slew of federal charges against more than 900 people so far who heeded Trump’s Big Lie, could have been prevented. Barring prevention, the information at least might have put authorities on alert to beef up security. Trump did nothing as Capitol police were overrun, with the mob trying to stop the peaceful transition of power, some looking to kidnap or kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Trump’s own vice president, Mike Pence, whom Trump said had failed him by not throwing out the election (something Pence had no legal authority to do).
Trump refused to call in the National Guard or call off the mob as the riot unfolded over several hours. The Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys, another extremist group, were hanging on Trump’s every word and Twitter post, delivering it like Gospel from on high over megaphones to everyone in the maelstrom of chaos, while members of Congress were evacuated or sheltered. The call from Trump to stand down finally came after it was clear the coup had failed. Assistance arrived in the form of National Guard troops and law enforcement mobilized by governors in states bordering Washington, D.C.
It’s unclear how much Trump knew about Rhodes or the Oath Keepers, but this week’s historic convictions stemming from one of the darkest days in American history likely have the former president scrambling to nail down whatever plausible deniability he might possess.
As for Rasheed, part of his legacy will be that of the critical link that helped expose the nefarious intentions of Rhodes and his colleagues. It is not a flawless legacy.
In fact, in an effort to undermine his credibility as a witness, defense attorneys pointed out that Rasheed is a convicted felon and sex offender. They pointed out that Rasheed has changed his name several times, claiming he did so to avoid the sex offender registry. Rasheed said he changed his name because he was worried that other Oath Keepers might come after him. He testified that there was a lot of chatter suggesting anyone who leaked information about the group, its intentions or subsequent actions would face violent retribution.
Defense attorneys also tried to attack Rasheed’s credibility by pointing out that convicted felons aren’t permitted to join the Oath Keepers. That’s less complicated. Whether Rasheed had his official Oath Keepers’ pin, could recite the organization’s pledge and perform any secret handshakes is entirely immaterial. Rasheed was on the Nov. 9, 2020, call and had the recording. That’s all that really mattered.
The book on Jan. 6 is far from closed. More Oath Keepers are set to go to trial on other, lesser charges. Federal charges are still pending against many others without any particular organizational ties who participated in the breach of the Capitol. The question is still open on what, if anything, federal authorities might do with the findings presented by a select congressional committee investigation.
This week’s verdict is encouraging. Those who purposefully sought to disrupt one of the most fundamental aspects of American democracy were held accountable and likely will be going away for a long time.