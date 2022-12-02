Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Capitol Riot Oath Keepers

This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes (left) as he testifies on Nov. 7 before U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta on charges of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on the Capitol. Rhodes was convicted on Nov. 29.

 Dana Verkouteren | AP file photo

This week, for the first time in nearly 30 years, there was a conviction for seditious conspiracy in the United States. Two convictions, actually.

Stewart Rhodes, founder of the radical, right-wing militant group the Oath Keepers, and Kelly Meggs, the leader of the group’s Florida chapter, were found guilty of the charge, along with other felonies, stemming from their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Three other Oath Keepers members were acquitted of seditious conspiracy, but found guilty on other felony counts.

