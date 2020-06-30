Gazette-Mail editorial: West Virginians deserve better answers from Gov. Justice

During his Monday briefing on the coronavirus, Gov. Jim Justice said a lot about his lofty standards and that he must have “faith” in the people working for him.
But the governor has yet to clearly state why he directed the ouster of Dr. Cathy Slemp, the state Bureau for Public Health’s commissioner and public health officer, in the midst of a pandemic. Nor for that matter, did the governor address why he hasn’t pursued an investigation into tens of thousands of counterfeit N95 masks the state purchased and distributed to hospitals, police departments and fire stations across West Virginia.
Monday was the first time the governor had actually been pressed hard by the news media on these issues, and his responses were word salad evasions, not answers.
The masks? It doesn’t seem the administration is ever going to take ownership of its mistakes there, even though they put first responders at risk.
As for Slemp — someone who was uniquely qualified for just this situation and whose forced resignation led to a letter slamming the administration from her alma mater, Johns Hopkins University — all Justice will say is that there were numerous problems on her watch. No one knows what those problems were. The governor said the number of cases being reported to him were off. They were too high. Was that Slemp’s fault? Again, no one knows.
Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch — the person who asked Slemp for her resignation at Justice’s urging — has been a part of the past two briefings but has not given a department update, something other participating members do before fielding questions. He responded to a question or two Friday but, on Monday, kept silent, as if relegated to the children’s table at a holiday meal.
None of this inspires faith in Justice’s leadership, nor his vow of transparency. And that matters, because this isn’t about palace intrigue, it’s about protecting the health and lives of West Virginians.
COVID-19 cases and deaths are spiking across the country, linked to reopening and travel, and they’re continuing to rise in West Virginia. Case numbers in the state are comparatively low, but only about 10% of the population has been tested. Access to testing remains an obstacle, as the state continues to rotate sites where it’s available.
The governor’s calls for continued vigilance, wearing masks, practicing proper social distancing and hand-washing are on the right track. His warnings that the case rate could drastically shift is merited. But the governor is sending confusing messages everywhere else, which undercuts his credibility in such critical areas.
If mistakes were made, own them and take appropriate action. Gov. Justice needs to earn the same faith he demands.