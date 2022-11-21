Videoing herself while driving, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., wore a bandana across her face like outlaws of the Old West. It was the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Boebert said the Democrats who controlled Congress might regret their requirement to wear masks, panning her smartphone down to show the pistol she had on her hip.
Boebert basically ran her first campaign on a gun fetish and MAGA lunacy, promising she’d carry her firearms while on the floor of the House of Representatives (which is illegal).
In 2020, another Colorado Republican in the U.S. House, Ken Buck, posted a video on social media that specifically called out Democratic presidential candidates Beto O’Rourke and Joe Biden. In the video, Buck grabbed a rifle from his office wall, and said if either candidate wanted to ban AR-15 semiautomatic rifles — the preferred weapon in many recent mass shootings across the country — they’d have to “come and take it.”
More recently, Boebert and other members of Congress of the MAGA ilk have been on social media and cable news sprees against drag queens and the LGBTQ community. Drag is an entertainment concept that goes back centuries, but has become the GOP’s latest strawman in the far-right culture wars.
Boebert expressed her profound sadness over the past weekend, when a man shot and killed five people in a Fort Collins, Colorado, drag bar while wounding several others. Many Americans were upset with Boebert’s seemingly willing inability to connect the dots between Republicans consistently implying threats against political rivals and ordinary people who don’t align with their views and resulting violence.
That’s not to say shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich was directly influenced by Boebert or Buck or any other specific politician. But it’s also pretty easy to see how a culture of protecting gun rights that has made an aggressive shift to implicit threats charges the atmosphere for this kind of thing. It’s also worth noting that Aldrich is the grandson of Randy Voepel, a MAGA Republican in California’s General Assembly who supported the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by deranged conspiracy theorists along with organized white supremacist and militia groups.
It could turn out that none of this had anything to do with the mass shooting in Fort Collins, but those odds seem unfavorable. It’s also hard to see this uniquely American problem significantly changing for the better in the current political climate.
In the run up to the Nov. 8 midterms, Republicans Blake Masters released a bizarre ad in which he was seen in the desert firing a pistol equipped with a silencer rapidly, seemingly at nothing. When the magazine is spent, Masters looks to the camera and says “Whisper quiet,” adding, “That’s pretty cool.” He walks to his car, as a graphic comes up that says “Blake Masters for U.S. Senate.” The complete lack of context is creepy and ominous.
Last year, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., posted a photo of himself and his family, including small children, posing in front of their Christmas tree, each holding a semiautomatic rifle. Boebert loved the idea and reproduced it with her family.
Then there’s Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., who, on Oct. 26, posted a video of himself firing a fully automatic Tommy Gun at a shooting range to Twitter, noting he was enjoying exercising his freedom to keep and bear arms, while mentioning there were 13 days until the midterms, concluding “Let’s #FirePelosi,” referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
Two days after that post, a man whom police say voraciously consumed far-right political media broke into Speaker Pelosi’s home with the intent of binding her with zip ties and breaking her knees with a hammer as a warning to Democrats. The House speaker wasn’t home, so the suspect instead attacker her husband, Paul, fracturing his skull.
During an Oct. 30 interview on “Face the Nation,” Emmer was incensed at the suggestion that his video implied or encouraged violence against Pelosi. But Emmer knows better.
All of this is but a minor sampling of (mostly) GOP ads (there was the one where Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., fired a rifle at cap and trade legislation) and social media posts in recent years that include firearms and imply a “battle” or a “war” to keep Second Amendment rights, all with a wink and a nod to those just hateful enough to read between the lines. The politicians walk away with hands in pockets, whistling innocently.
Gun violence is a terrible problem across the country and even meager reforms are met with fierce hostility from politicians and the firearms lobby. On top of that, the problem is so big and so unique in different parts of the nation that it can seem impossible to tackle.
But there is one thing politicians can do to help, and it doesn’t involve taking away or further regulating guns.
As David Frum, who writes for The Atlantic, suggested, candidates for office could simply stop posing with firearms.
“If you are running for office in the United States, do not pose with firearms. Do not threaten to use firearms against your political opponents or if you do not get your own way,” Frum said in a cable news interview last month. “Just not pointing guns at your opponents is a place to start. Don’t pose with guns. Don’t threaten to use guns. Don’t make violence a normal tool [of politics.]”
It’s a good suggestion, although Frum surely knows implicit violence with guns as props is already a normal tool of politics. Still, this is one horse out of the barn that could be put back in, if candidates and officeholders had the will to do it. If a candidate thinks it’s important that constituents know he or she supports the Second Amendment, just say it without an AR-15 in each hand and bandoliers across the chest.
Sure, if it were an established norm that guns were unwelcome in political ads, the Boeberts of the world wouldn’t have much else on which to campaign. But is that such a bad thing?