Videoing herself while driving, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., wore a bandana across her face like outlaws of the Old West. It was the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Boebert said the Democrats who controlled Congress might regret their requirement to wear masks, panning her smartphone down to show the pistol she had on her hip.

Boebert basically ran her first campaign on a gun fetish and MAGA lunacy, promising she’d carry her firearms while on the floor of the House of Representatives (which is illegal).

