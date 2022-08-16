Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia state Sen. Randy E. Smith, R-Tucker, wants to know why Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., voted in favor of the Inflation Reduction Act. In fact, Smith wants Manchin to come to the state Capitol and explain his vote in front of the Legislature’s Joint Energy Committee, which Smith chairs.

Manchin has explained his vote several times, but Smith’s request doesn’t seem all that outlandish. West Virginia’s a small state. Most people with any connection to the Legislature know how to get hold of Manchin, or at least someone on his staff.

