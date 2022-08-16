West Virginia state Sen. Randy E. Smith, R-Tucker, wants to know why Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., voted in favor of the Inflation Reduction Act. In fact, Smith wants Manchin to come to the state Capitol and explain his vote in front of the Legislature’s Joint Energy Committee, which Smith chairs.
Manchin has explained his vote several times, but Smith’s request doesn’t seem all that outlandish. West Virginia’s a small state. Most people with any connection to the Legislature know how to get hold of Manchin, or at least someone on his staff.
However, Smith issued his request via a news release distributed to news outlets across the state in which he opines that the Inflation Reduction Act will “devastate” West Virginia’s coal industry. So, does Smith really want answers, or does he want to score political points? Maybe he wants some attention. If that’s the case, it’s a problem easily solved.
Smith has proposed some decent legislation over the years. He’s also backed some questionable stuff, like a bill to repeal indoor smoking bans. When he was in the House of Delegates, Smith penned an op-ed supporting the Coal Jobs and Safety Act of 2015, a bill that many, including the United Mine Workers of America, saw as an effort to cut costs in the coal industry at the expense of worker safety.
Last year, Smith backed a bill to force utility companies to use coal-burning power plants, despite market demands or the life span of the plant. He helped kill an amendment to the bill that would have established a committee to aid the economic recovery of communities devastated by coal’s decline. Smith said the amendment would “butcher” the bill, which ended up passing. The House of Delegates ended up forming a committee to examine how to revitalize coal communities earlier this year.
So, you can see where Smith’s coming from. Is there anything Manchin could say that would satisfy the state senator from Tucker County?
Would Smith care that Manchin secured tax credits for carbon capture technology to possibly extend the lives of coal-fired power plants, even though it’s so cost-prohibitive many energy companies have abandoned it? It seems like wasting money to, at least in appearance, try to keep those plants alive is something Smith would support.
Smith has worked as a coal miner for approximately four decades, so surely he would support the aspect of the Inflation Reduction Act that permanently extends the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund, right?
Does Smith want to know more about Democrats assuring Manchin that permitting for stalled-out natural gas pipeline projects will be loosened, allowing those projects to continue? Does he just want to get West Virginia’s senior U.S. Senator in a hearing so Smith and other GOP senators can try to embarrass Manchin? If Manchin doesn’t respond, will Smith use that to rail against him?
Perhaps Smith’s intentions have been misread. It’s possible he thinks media pressure is the only way to get Manchin to show up.
Whatever the case, and despite Manchin’s surge in importance as the most conservative Democratic Party vote in a Senate split 50-50, it’s not all that hard to get a response from his office. It’s also not difficult to find the extensive statement Manchin offers on his website on what is in the bill and why he supported it.
Smith should check that out before he asks any questions, should Manchin agree to appear before Smith’s joint committee.