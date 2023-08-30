Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

On Monday, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, students sheltered in place for more than three hours after receiving an alert on their phones indicating a gunman was at large on campus. Video from cellphones captured some students leaping out of low windows to flee, and police officers moving through corridors, guns drawn.

It was eventually reported that a 34-year-old graduate student, Tailie Qi, had been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of associate professor Zijie Yan.

