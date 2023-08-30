On Monday, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, students sheltered in place for more than three hours after receiving an alert on their phones indicating a gunman was at large on campus. Video from cellphones captured some students leaping out of low windows to flee, and police officers moving through corridors, guns drawn.
It was eventually reported that a 34-year-old graduate student, Tailie Qi, had been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of associate professor Zijie Yan.
Local news crews interviewed several students, most of whom appeared, quite reasonably, rattled as the lockdown was lifted Monday afternoon. The shooting occurred six days into the fall semester at UNC-Chapel Hill.
“I’m still a little bit traumatized by the whole thing,” sophomore Miranda Shaiwnandan told ABC affiliate Eyewitness News 11. “My best friend was like, let’s go get away ... I don’t even feel comfortable going on campus anymore. It’s kind of just, it’s shaken me a little bit to think that I thought this was like a really safe place, but now it doesn’t feel like safe anymore.”
Jania Bond, a junior, told the news station, “I’ve noticed so many people already having their mental health decline.”
Bond is part of a growing statistic of young Americans who have lived through more than one school or mass shooting. She survived a shooting at her high school before entering college, she told the local news station.
After a mass shooting at Michigan State University in February, news outlets reported several students on that campus had survived a previous shooting at nearby Oxford High School. Some said they had been traumatized all over again.
Other UNC students who talked to news outlets Monday expressed feelings of shock and unease, with a tinge of resignation that shootings are unavoidable, as long as guns remain so easy to access in America.
In 2020, firearms surpassed car accidents as the leading cause of death among children and teens, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a stat that still holds up today. In fact, gun deaths and gun-related injuries among children continue to rise. And, according to Pew Research, those deaths among teens and children are more likely to be the result of homicide, whereas suicide is the leading cause of gun deaths among U.S. adults.
A Harvard Health article published last year noted that research shows children who experience gun violence or other childhood trauma are more likely to suffer from anxiety, depression and substance abuse, which seems obvious. However, the study noted that such heavy childhood trauma can also overwork a child’s “fight or flight” response and have a lasting physical impact on their bodies, increasing their risk of cancer, heart disease and chronic pain. Even when children survive these horrific events, the mark it leaves can shorten their adult lifespans, the article states.
Here in West Virginia, the GOP-controlled Legislature passed a law allowing the concealed carry of firearms on public university campuses earlier this year, despite objections from students, faculty and the presidents of the state’s two largest public institutions, Gordon Gee of West Virginia University and Brad Smith of Marshall.
Allowing guns on campus only makes gun violence more likely. It increases the odds someone will lose their life, while thousands of others could be traumatized for the rest of theirs. Those images from Chapel Hill could be supplanted by similar ones from Morgantown or Huntington. Conservative lawmakers here and everywhere seem to be fine with that, as long as those gun lobby contributions keep coming.