The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources appears to be in some state of turmoil, with the sudden departure last week of Deputy Secretary Jeremiah Samples on the heels of Gov. Jim Justice vetoing a bill to split the massive agency.
It’s hard to know if the two events are related. In fact, it’s hard to know much of anything. Was Samples let go or did he resign? There’s a difference, even if Samples, DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch and Justice are avoiding using terms like “fired.” Justice did mention during a briefing this week that Samples is an “at-will” employee, meaning he can be let go at any time for just about any reason.
Samples noted in a statement that he had disagreements with Crouch about how to address problems at the DHHR, and that the agency’s performance on a broad range of services “have simply not met anyone’s expectations, especially my own.”
Those services Samples listed included “child welfare, substance use disorder, protection of the vulnerable, management of state health facilities” and many others. Samples said he believes the DHHR has even gotten worse in adequately addressing some of these issues in recent years.
His words should be taken seriously, because deputy director is an important position, and Samples isn’t some newbie political appointee. He’s worked in the DHHR since he was the assistant to then-secretary Karen Bowling in 2013.
That he’s no longer working on these issues is cause for concern, although it’s also possible that friction between himself and Crouch was proving detrimental. Again, it’s almost impossible to know, because so little has been presented to the public.
One thing that isn’t a secret is that the DHHR is a behemoth of an agency that covers a lot of ground. Over the past two years, the agency has mostly been visible as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic (and opinions on how the DHHR has handled that vary), but it’s responsible for so much more. Some departments within the agency are understaffed. It’s hard to imagine that communication between departments is fluid in an agency so large. It’s also hard to imagine the DHHR being nimble enough to address its own challenges, let alone provide all of its services at maximum effectiveness.
Breaking the DHHR up into smaller agencies makes sense, although the bill passed by the Legislature was far too simplified. Many have used the analogy of a meat cleaver compared to a scalpel, and it’s apt.
But what West Virginians really need is a better understanding of how the DHHR works, including how it’s funded and everything it covers. The agency needs to be proactively transparent, so West Virginians know what’s happening and why at one of the state’s largest and, arguably, most important agencies.