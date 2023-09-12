Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Monday was a solemn occasion in the United States, as the country marked the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks that sent two hijacked passenger jets into the World Trade Center in New York, a third into the Pentagon outside Washington, D.C., and a fourth into a field in Pennsylvania, after passengers tussled with hijackers.

“Never forget,” is the slogan most associated with the 9/11 attacks, which killed 3,000 people on that day in 2001, more than were lost during the attack on Pearl Harbor that drew America into World War II. Lethality aside, 9/11 lacked comparison to anything the country had seen in its history. The victims were mostly civilians. The targets were symbolic institutions of American wealth, military strength and, likely, democracy (the 9/11 Commission Report concluded that, if passengers had not intervened, the fourth plane would have deliberately crashed into the U.S. Capitol or the White House).

