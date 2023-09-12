Monday was a solemn occasion in the United States, as the country marked the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks that sent two hijacked passenger jets into the World Trade Center in New York, a third into the Pentagon outside Washington, D.C., and a fourth into a field in Pennsylvania, after passengers tussled with hijackers.
“Never forget,” is the slogan most associated with the 9/11 attacks, which killed 3,000 people on that day in 2001, more than were lost during the attack on Pearl Harbor that drew America into World War II. Lethality aside, 9/11 lacked comparison to anything the country had seen in its history. The victims were mostly civilians. The targets were symbolic institutions of American wealth, military strength and, likely, democracy (the 9/11 Commission Report concluded that, if passengers had not intervened, the fourth plane would have deliberately crashed into the U.S. Capitol or the White House).
Any American alive and old enough to form cognizant memories on Sept. 11, 2001, couldn’t forget it if they tried. So, what does “never forget” really mean?
Firstly, it should mean the nation honors those who died in the attacks, from the ordinary people just going about their day in the targeted buildings to the first responders who gave their lives trying to save others. Americans also should honor those on the hijacked planes who lost their lives, perhaps none more so than the passengers on United Airlines Flight 93, who had learned enough about the other incidents that morning to summon the courage to confront their captors, giving their lives so that the plane didn’t reach its target.
Of course, the United States also must remember all of those who served in the military, soon sent to Afghanistan in an effort to find 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden, none of whom realized it would be the start of a 20-year war, or that other soldiers would soon be sent to Iraq on bad information.
“Never forget” has another side to the coin, which is to always remember. That might seem obvious or redundant, but the two are related, not identical. It would be good if Americans could, in marking the anniversary of such a tragic day each year, remember how the nation came together not just to grieve but also to help and show the world that the United States would not be broken by such a horrific act.
A slogan that developed at the time but has sparsely been used since was “We are all New Yorkers.” That sums up a spirit that was needed then, and is needed now. Americans should remember that there was a time when an attack on the country from outside or within was an attack on everyone, regardless of political party, skin color, religion, creed or any of the other myriad, skin-deep labels so often used to divide.
Americans should remember those still struggling with loss that is heightened on the anniversary of 9/11, and first responders who continue to suffer long-term health problems because of toxic particles in the burning wreckage. These heroes still haven’t gotten the help they need from members of Congress, many of whom, in shallow irony, posted the words “never forget” on their social media accounts Monday.
Americans should remember that there was a time when those who suggested and profited from wild conspiracy theories about this tragic incident would have been castigated and forgotten about. Today, the voices of the conspiracy-minded are louder than ever and given undue attention and influence. They should be sent back to the dank basement in which they belong.
The United States is a land where differences are often simultaneously celebrated and demonized. Indeed, 9/11 was an attack on one, specific group: Americans. Never forget and always remember.